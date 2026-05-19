Iran to Offer £43.5m Reward for Killing of Trump, Netanyahu

Iran is considering a bounty of £43.5m (€50m) for anyone who assassinates either the President of the United States or of Israel, after the killing of its own Supreme Leader in US-Israel strikes. Iran considers Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu principally responsible for the death of Ali Khamenei.

Iran is moving towards placing huge bounties on the heads of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu . Its parliament is set to vote on whether to offer a £43.5m (€50m) reward to anyone who assassinates either the President of the United States or of Israel, in revenge for the killing of its own Supreme Leader , Ali Khamenei, in US-Israel strikes at the start of the current conflict.

The chairman of Iran's national security commission, Ebrahim Azizi, said parliament was cooking up a bill called 'Reciprocal action by military and security forces of the Islamic Republic'. He wrote: 'As Trump ordered the killing of Ali Khamenei, he himself should be dealt with by every Muslim and every free person,' according to Iranian state television





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Iran Parliament Bounty Assassination U.S. Strikes Supreme Leader Trump Netanyahu Reciprocal Action

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