President Donald Trump warns Iran may use biological weapons in Washington DC around New Year, prompting cabinet officials to relocate to military bases amid rising security fears.

President Donald Trump has confirmed that intelligence agencies have identified active efforts by Iran to develop biological and chemical weapons, signaling a dangerous shift in Tehran's strategic capabilities. Speaking to reporters during his visit to China for the APEC summit, the President stated that there are clear indications that Iran ian officials are exploring the use of gases and biological agents as alternative tools for warfare. This development follows the successful containment of Iran's nuclear advancements, which has apparently forced the regime to pivot toward these more insidious methods of potential conflict.

The revelation has triggered immediate and significant security measures within the United States government, leading to the relocation of several top Cabinet members from their private residences to secure military installations in Washington DC. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller have all moved into the same base to allow for tighter security control and faster emergency response capabilities. This coordinated move underscores the administration's assessment that the threat level against the capital has escalated to a critical point.

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CNN reports that intelligence sources have provided specific details suggesting that Iran may be planning a dirty bomb attack in the nation's capital, utilizing radioactive or biological materials. The reports indicate that these plans are highly specific, including named locations and targets, and suggest that bomb-making materials could already be stashed inside the United States. One intelligence source emphasized that the porous nature of the border over the last decade would have made it extremely easy for operatives to enter the country and acquire the necessary components for such a sophisticated attack.

President Trump did not rule out the possibility of an attack occurring shortly after the start of the new year, stating that the administration is closely monitoring the situation. He remarked during a separate conversation that they are looking into the possibility of Iran detonating a dirty bomb in Washington and warned that any nation carrying out such a plot would pay a price unlike any other country has ever endured. He specifically noted that we will see what comes after January 1, indicating that the threat timeline is immediate and actionable by US intelligence agencies.

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While the President and intelligence agencies highlight immediate dangers, other officials have attempted to temper public anxiety regarding the severity of the threat. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin recently told CNBC that the threat from Iran is not new and characterized their planning as aspirational rather than imminent. He asserted that the homeland remains secure, though he acknowledged that any successful attack on the capital would likely trigger an all-out war, reflecting the complex balancing act between maintaining public order and preparing for extreme contingencies.

Some national security officials believe that pre-positioned nuclear or chemical materials may have been inside the US for years, if not decades, which fuels the urgency behind the current intelligence reports. These assumptions describe Iranian intentions as nasty and potentially catastrophic, combining specific intelligence with public statements from the President to underscore the gravity of the current geopolitical tensions. The physical relocation of key government figures serves as a tangible indicator of how seriously the administration is treating these evolving threats from Iran.