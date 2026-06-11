Iran has threatened to target all of Elon Musk's companies in the Middle East, including SpaceX's Starlink service, in response to the US and Israeli militaries' use of infrastructure managed by Elon Musk.

Iran threatens to target Elon Musk 's companies in the Middle East, including SpaceX's Starlink service, in response to the US and Israeli militaries' use of infrastructure managed by Elon Musk .

The country has also set its sights on Starshield ground stations in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, and Oman. Iran's new policy comes after previous threats were made against other American tech firms, including Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Google. The US has also threatened to hit Iran with 'very hard' strikes and promised to take the country's key oil infrastructure, including Kharg Island, which is at the heart of Iran's oil export industry.

The US leader, Donald Trump, has talked about a possible seizure of the island earlier in the US-Israeli war in Iran, which began on February 28. Trump has also expressed his preference for not having boots on the ground, but said that 'if I wanted to, we could put a small group of soldiers and take over the whole place.

' The US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has vowed to use Iranian funds to pay for damage that the country causes to Gulf allies





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