Iran Threatens to Close Vital Shipping Route Amid Ceasefire Collapse

As the Iran ceasefire teeters on the brink, Tehran warns it may shut down the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping route, in response to US and Israeli actions. The move could send the global economy into a recession, with energy analysts predicting oil prices to surge to $180 per barrel.

The precarious balance of the Iran ceasefire is on the brink of collapse, with Tehran threatening to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping route, in response to US and Israel i actions.

State media outlet Tasnim reported that Iran has suspended all diplomatic talks with the US, citing Israeli attacks on Lebanon as a violation of the ceasefire. Iran has warned that it may activate its Shiite resistance allies in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which handles one-fifth of the world's oil.

However, Iran's ambitions extend beyond Hormuz, with the Bab el-Mandeb Strait also in its sights. This 18-mile-wide chokepoint connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is vital for cargo and energy shipments between Europe and Asia. Its closure could send the global economy into a recession, with energy analysts predicting oil prices to spike to $180 per barrel.

'If talks collapse entirely, we could see oil prices surge to $180 by August, leading to a severe global economic recession, particularly in Europe and emerging Asia,' said Jorge León, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy. Trump has dismissed the possibility of negotiations falling apart, but his comments have done little to ease market concerns. Oil prices have climbed over six percent following the news of the ceasefire's collapse.

Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing the situation in Lebanon. Despite Trump's claims of a ceasefire with Hezbollah, Israel remains hesitant to include Lebanon in its broader peace negotiations with Iran. The US has been mediating between Israel and Lebanon, pushing for a temporary ceasefire while Trump works on a long-term peace agreement with Tehran.

Recently, Israeli forces captured the strategic Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, marking their deepest military incursion into the country in over 26 years





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