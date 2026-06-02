Iran Threatens Closure of Bab el-Mandeb Strait as Ceasefire Collapses

Iran warns it will close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route, if the US and Israel violate the ceasefire, potentially spiking oil prices to $180 per barrel and triggering a global recession. Diplomatic talks have been suspended.

Iran has threatened to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, following the collapse of a ceasefire brokered by former President Donald Trump.

The move is intended to punish the United States and Israel, and could trigger a global economic downturn if implemented. Tehran announced on Monday that all diplomatic talks with Washington have been suspended, citing Israeli attacks on Lebanon as a violation of the ceasefire.

The announcement came via the state-controlled Tasnim news agency, which also claimed that Iran would mobilize its Shiite resistance allies in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq to shut down the Strait of Hormuz-the waterway through which approximately 20% of the world's oil passes. However, Iran is also eyeing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow 18-mile-wide passage between Yemen and the Horn of Africa that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

This strait, whose name translates to 'Strait of Tears,' is notoriously treacherous due to unpredictable winds, strong crosscurrents, and hidden reefs. It serves as the primary maritime route for nearly all cargo and energy shipments traveling between Europe and Asia. Any disruption to this passage would have catastrophic consequences for global trade and energy markets. Energy analysts have warned that the complete collapse of peace talks could send oil prices soaring to $180 per barrel by August.

Jorge León, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy, told CNBC that such a scenario would lead to a severe global recession, particularly affecting Europe and emerging economies in Asia. The strait's closure would force ships to take longer, more expensive routes around Africa, increasing transportation costs and delaying deliveries. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are backed by Iran, have already demonstrated their ability to target shipping in the region, launching attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

If they open a new front in the conflict, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would be an obvious target, as it lies within reach of their missiles and drones. Iran has warned that any violation of the ceasefire would be treated as a breach of the entire agreement, and that the US and Israel would face severe consequences for their actions. Despite the escalating tensions, former President Donald Trump, who was involved in the ceasefire negotiations, has downplayed the risks.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump stated, 'I really don't care. I couldn't care less' about the collapse of talks with Iran. He also expressed confidence that oil prices would drop dramatically in the near future, contradicting market fears. Following Tehran's announcement, crude prices surged by over 6%, reflecting investor anxiety.

Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss the situation, particularly the conflict in Lebanon. Trump later posted on Truth Social that no US troops would be deployed to Beirut and that any forces en route had been recalled. He also claimed to have spoken with Hezbollah, stating that the group agreed to stop fighting if Israel did the same.

However, Israel views the conflict in Lebanon as distinct from the broader war with Iran and remains reluctant to expand the ceasefire. The US has been pushing for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon while Trump negotiates a long-term peace agreement with Tehran.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces captured Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon over the weekend, marking their deepest incursion into the country in over 26 years. The medieval fortress was previously held by Israel until its withdrawal in 2000. The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further escalation that could disrupt global oil supplies and plunge the world economy into recession





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