U.S. Central Command said the drones were intercepted without damage to American equipment or injuries to U.S. personnel.

A woman holds an Iranian flag as part of a pro-government campaign beneath a billboard depicting a launched missile, a man with a rifle, people and current and the late Revolutionary Guard missile force commanders with clenched fists, with a sign which reads in Farsi: "The sky is a place for our pride and loyalty," in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

Iran fired drones Tuesday at a U.S. radar facility in Bahrain, its third attack in recent days on American military targets there and a renewed effort to strike U.S. facilities in Gulf states after a roughly two-month lull. Bahrain said its air defense systems intercepted the drones after warning residents of the incoming attack. U.S. Central Command said the drones were intercepted without damage to American equipment or injuries to U.S. personnel.

Also read Iran Strikes Bahrain Radar Facility as U.S. Deploys Third Carrier

“Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel,” CENTCOMTuesday’s attack followed two earlier Iranian drone strikes in Bahrain. Iran said Friday it targeted a U.S. early-warning radar facility and claimed Sunday it struck a radar system at an American helicopter base. There were few reports of damage.

Iran said the attacks were retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian communications towers and ongoing American drone surveillance operations.

Advertisement

“Continued aggression against the country's airspace, as well as the use of regional military bases and facilities for hostile acts against Iran will not go unanswered,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.in the region, joining two other U.S. carrier groups. The deployment adds thousands of troops as President Donald Trump weighs his next steps in the war, which began Feb. 28.

An Israeli security institute said U.S. naval forces in the region now exceed those deployed at the start of the conflict. CENTCOM has not said whether the USS George Washington, deployed for about six months, will remain or be replaced.to a military base after Iranian threats against his life reached an advanced stage. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Stephen Miller are also reportedly living on military installations.

The attacks reflect a shift in Iran’s strategy, from retaliating after an attack to targeting the operational capabilities of U.S. bases, Tehran-based security analyst Mostafa Najafi told The Associated Press.

“Tehran has shifted toward a more active, preemptive strategy — one focused on countering threats during their very formative stages,” Najafi said. Iran has also continued to target ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carried about one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas before the war.

Advertisement

Traffic has since fallen sharply, despite U.S. efforts to escort vessels.agency said a tanker was reportedly attacked twice north of Oman on Tuesday, with the second strike causing a fire. Iran’s Fars news agency also reported that two ships caught fire after hitting mines in the strait. It was unclear whether the reports described the same incident. King County has bought 475 acres of forestland in the Snoqualmie Valley for $6.75 million, officials said.

It's the county's largest land purchase in 20 years. A reckless driver has been arrested on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated and vehicular homicide after authorities say he killed another driver in a high-speed crash in Spanaway. The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle, including all on-ramps, closed at 3:30 p.m. Monday so crews could make an emergency repair to a panel, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in south Seattle intersection; driver arrested A man critically injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Seattle on Sunday has died, and the driver has been arrested,