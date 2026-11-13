Iran targets US military site in Gulf for first time in two months as hopes for a deal fade

Iran said it targeted a US military installation in Bahrain early Friday in retaliation for what it described as an American attack on Iranian territory, marking its first attempt to strike a military facility in a Gulf state in more than two months.

Iran said it targeted a US military installation in Bahrain early Friday in retaliation for what it described as an American attack on Iranian territory, marking its first attempt to strike a military facility in a Gulf state in more than two months.

US Central Command said later Friday that American forces shot down two Iranian drones launched toward Bahrain, reporting no injuries or damage.

Also read Iran Claims Strike on U.S. Radar in Bahrain and Mine Incident in Strait of Hormuz

“A few hours ago, the IRGC’s aerospace forces, in response to the enemy’s aerial aggression against a communication tower in Sirik, targeted and destroyed the early warning radar of the aggressor US military in Bahrain,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, adding that “this is a serious warning” to Washington. CENTCOM said the claim that Iran attacked a radar system was false.

Related article US Vice President JD Vance listens to US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as they attend a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

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Trump tells Vance to turn his focus away from Iran: ‘We don’t need a deal’ 3 min read While the US has continued striking Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks, Tehran has largely refrained from attacking American military installations in Gulf states since early September, focusing instead on disrupting shipping through the waterway.

‘We don’t need a deal’ The Iranian attack came a day after US President Donald Trump said the US no longer needs a deal with Tehran and ordered his vice president to turn his focus elsewhere. “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed! ” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! ” Trump also directed Vice President JD Vance, who had been tasked with leading negotiations between the US and Iran, “to focus his complete and total attention” on rooting out corruption and crime in Democratic states and cities.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. Iran has warned that it will not accept a stalemate as it comes under intense economic pressure from punishing US sanctions and a naval blockade.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had instructed his government “to end the state of neither war nor peace,” telling him to “finish” the war with the US. He said the Islamic Republic “can negotiate with dignity, and can finish it with dignity. ” The exchange comes as attacks on shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz reach a record high.

October recorded 37 vessel attacks, Lloyd’s List reported Friday, the highest monthly total of the conflict. At least 14 more were confirmed in November, the maritime intelligence group said. Despite the attacks, oil has continued to flow through the waterway, with Middle East exports recovering faster than global oil demand.

The International Energy Agency said Friday that the oil market is “showing tentative signs of rebalancing,” and that global oil supplies are surpassing demand for the first time since the outbreak of the Iran war. Iran has warned that any new escalation in the war would prompt it to dramatically expand its attacks, potentially targeting US interests as far away as Europe.