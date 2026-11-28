The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that unauthorized drone activity was reported at RAF Lakenheath on November 13, with US counter-drone technology deployed to repel the threat. The Financial Times reported that Iran is suspected of being linked to the incident, although Tehran has rejected such accusations. The situation was quickly resolved, and no personnel or infrastructure were affected.

Lakenheath base earlier this month, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, saying Iran was suspected of being linked to the incident. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said the US deployed counter-drone technology to repel the unmanned aerial systems but that the drones were not retrieved by British or American personnel.

Asked for comment on the report, a spokesperson for the UK’s Ministry of Defence told Reuters in an emailed statement: “Ministry of Defence Police and Suffolk Police worked closely with USAF Security Forces to respond to reports of unauthorized drone activityon 13 November and the situation was quickly resolved, with RAF Lakenheath returning to normal security and force protection measures.

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”In the incident, US Air Force personnel at the base responded to “suspected unauthorized drone activity,” and an Air Force spokesperson said at the time that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected.another British base used by the US Air Force, a threat linked to Iran prompted the removal of American B-1 bombers, Tehran has rejected accusations of involvement in the Fairford incident or other malign activity in Britain, where the authorities have ​for years accused Iran of being involved in plots and attempted assassinations against dissidents and Israeli and Jewish targets.