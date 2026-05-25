Iran Suggests It May Approach US for Economic Cooperation Despite Strained Relations

Iran's president adviser says that the country may consider doing business with the US but claims that the deals are not as good as described by Trump. The US and Iran have had strained relations for many years, with the US imposing sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme and Iran accusing the US of trying to strangle its economy.

Iran 's president adviser suggests that the country will not abandon its sea port exports despite pressure and sanctions from the US. A senior executive at Iran 's defensive ministry, Rezaei, said in an interview to Al Jazeera after Sunday's meeting with Turkish President Erdogan, that Iran may consider doing business with the US, but claims that the deals are not as good as described by Trump.

While the specifics of the deal remain secret, Rezaei said that Iran has tried to establish its economic relations with several major partners including the US, China and Germany. Al Jazeera also obtained some obtain some documents which suggest Iran plans to create its own digital payment system to combat US imposed sanctions and will likely choose not to use the SWIFT financial system





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Economy Sanctions Trade Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Astrological Significance of the Week of May 24 to May 30Explore the astrological influences that aid in personal growth, decision-making, and relationships during this week.

Read more »

Iran latest: Peace deal would reopen Strait of Hormuz, stop Iran from building nuclear weaponSecretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned Sunday that “significant progress, although not final progress has been made' in the negotiations to end the war in Iran.

Read more »

Iran agrees in principle to surrender highly enriched uranium, US-Iran deal loomingIran has reportedly agreed in principle to surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to two U.S. officials, potentially paving the way for an agreement to be announced as early as Sunday.

Read more »

Iran 'Ready to Assure World' it Does Not Seek Nuclear Weapons, as US-Iran Talks AdvanceIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is ready to demonstrate to the world that it is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons as talks of a potential peace agreement between the Islamist regime and the United States appear to be advancing.

Read more »