US Strikes Iran's Qeshm Island as Tehran Hits Didamar Base in Hormuz Escalation

Iran struck Oman's Didamar Island navigation base on Tuesday, as attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz hit record levels and peace talks stall.

The United States military carried out a direct strike on Iran's Qeshm Island, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict within the Strait of Hormuz. This offensive response targets key infrastructure where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps maintains missile and drone launchers that pose a persistent threat to maritime traffic. The operation coincides with an Iranian military strike on the Didamar Island navigation base, creating a dual-front confrontation that has intensified fears regarding the safety of global energy supplies.

Tehran confirmed it attacked the small, rocky Didamar outcropping at the entrance of the Persian Gulf, citing allegations that local personnel aided enemy oil smuggling operations. Omani officials verified the incident by confirming a loud explosion was detected at the base, which has served as a critical navigational aid for sailors since the early 1900s. The strike represents a direct assault on vital maritime infrastructure designed to control the flow of vessels entering and leaving the strategic waterway.

Also read Jama Steps Down as Love Island UK Host

Gas prices have dropped below four dollars a gallon for the first time since July, following signals from President Trump that no immediate strikes against Iran were planned. This market stabilization occurred despite the recent violent exchanges, as traders initially reacted to the prospect of broader regional warfare. The price relief highlights the fragile nature of energy markets, which remain highly sensitive to any disruption in the oil flowing out of the Persian Gulf.

Oil exports from the region have hovered below pre-war levels in recent months, largely sustained only by the presence of US military escorts protecting commercial tankers. These escorts allow vessels to turn off their transponders and sail under protection near the Omani coast, effectively masking their movements from hostile forces. However, this arrangement remains precarious as Iran continues to ramp up attacks to record numbers, testing the limits of the protective umbrella provided by American naval assets.

Advertisement

Data from the International Maritime Organization reveals the severe scale of the danger facing international shipping in the area. Analysts recorded at least twenty-eight incidents in October alone, making it the worst month for ships sailing along the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters. This figure significantly exceeds the nineteen incidents recorded when the conflict began, indicating a sharp increase in hostility toward commercial vessels.

Since the war started, there have been at least one hundred thirty confirmed incidents in the waters, resulting in the deaths of at least twenty-five seafarers. The International Maritime Organization, a United Nations body, tracks these statistics to assess the growing risk to human life and commercial integrity. The high casualty count underscores the lethal reality for crews navigating through this increasingly dangerous corridor.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis remain stalled, with negotiators nowhere near reaching a comprehensive peace deal between the United States and Iran. Tehran continues to focus on a seven-point proposal that President Trump has already rejected once before, signaling a lack of progress in formal negotiations. The absence of a diplomatic breakthrough leaves the military standoff as the primary mechanism for managing tensions in the region.

For shipping companies, seafarers, and energy buyers, the immediate concern is whether US escorts can maintain safe passage while both sides trade attacks in the waterway. The strike on Didamar Island adds a new military target to the complex calculus of deterrence and retaliation. As the two nations continue their tit-for-tat strikes, the safety of sailors and the stability of global oil markets remain exposed to further unpredictable violence.