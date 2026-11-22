Iran has unveiled a new missile launcher at an underground facility.

Iran unveiled a new missile launcher at an underground facility, touting what it says is its continued capability to strike if the war with the United States and Israel accelerates once more.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip , an Israeli airstrike hit a truck carrying food, killing three men, the head of Shifa Hospital said. The Israeli military said that it struck Islamic Jihad militants. Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. Read our full coverage here .

Also read Iran strikes 3 tankers as it shows off missile launchers, and other Mideast news

Iran unveils new dual-missile launcher Iranian state television aired footage from an underground missile facility where the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard unveiled a new launcher that it said was capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles. The launchers appear to be an advance over a dual launcher that Iran previously used that fired two solid-fuel missiles at a time. Liquid fuel is more efficient and gives operators some capability to adjust the missiles’ speed and trajectory.

The location of the missile site wasn't revealed, but the broadcast aimed to tout Iran’s missile capabilities and counter statements from Washington that the U.S. has destroyed the missile program. During the unveiling of the launchers, Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Guard’s Aerospace Force, said that Iran’s “capabilities have expanded significantly.

Advertisement

" Separately, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Saturday that Tehran remained in contact with mediators from Qatar who visited Iran on Friday to explore “whether another opportunity can be given to diplomacy. ” 3 oil tankers hit around the Strait of Hormuz At least three oil tankers were attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday in what appeared to be the latest Iranian strikes on shipping through the strategic chokepoint.

The U.K. military’s maritime security center said two tankers were struck separately by projectiles early Saturday while exiting the Persian Gulf through the strait. There were no reports of casualties, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported. There was no immediate comment from Iran on the center’s report. The Iranian navy said in a statement carried on state media that a tanker hit a naval mine east of the strait and caught fire.

State media also said that the military carried out its most “intense and varied” operations yet in the strait overnight to stop vessels. Iranian forces have been attacking shipping through the strait in a campaign aimed at hiking global energy prices to pressure the United States, which has imposed a crippling blockade on Iranian ports.

Israeli strike in Gaza kills 3, health officials say An Israeli strike hit a truck carrying food in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa district on Saturday, killing three men, Mohamed Abu Selmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital, told The Associated Press. Videos circulating online showed a pickup truck reduced to twisted metal with boxes of cooked rice torn open in the back. It wasn't immediately known where the food was being taken or whether it was connected to an aid organization.

Most of Gaza's more than 2 million people are homeless and dependent on food distributions by the United Nations and other aid groups. The Israeli military said later Saturday that it had struck Islamic Jihad militants who were traveling in a vehicle used to transport food and logistical supplies to fellow militants. The vehicle wasn't visibly marked as belonging to a humanitarian aid organization, the military said.

Advertisement

One of the men had been fired from such an organization after Israel's military notified it of his militant role, a military official said on condition of anonymity in line with military regulations. The men were targeted because they had “advanced attacks” against Israel's military and civilians in recent weeks, the military added. Since a ceasefire deal with Hamas came into effect in October 2025, Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,650 people, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records and is seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It doesn't distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll, but says women and children make up around half the dead.

Lebanon’s president calls on Israel to withdraw, Hezbollah to disarm In a Saturday address to mark Lebanon's independence day, President Joseph Aoun said that the country faced two “fundamental obstacles”: Israel’s occupation and “foreign interference in our affairs — specifically by certain influential elements within the Iranian regime. ” Aoun said that Israel should withdraw from Lebanon, but defended the two countries’ first direct talks in decades, saying “diplomacy is not surrender.

” He said: “The era of weapons outside state control has come to an end” — a reference to Iran-backed Hezbollah militants , who began firing on Israel right after the start of the Iran war. The group has refused to hand over its weapons while Israel is occupying parts of southern Lebanon. ___ Sally Abou AlJoud reported from Beirut, and Wafaa Shurafa from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip.