Iran Speaker Ghalibaf Warns US on Conflict Scope and Seven Demands

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf states Iran will define the battlefield if the US makes errors, detailing seven conditions for peace following recent regional hostilities.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iran ian Parliament and top negotiator, issued a stark warning to the United States on Sunday, stating that Tehran, not Washington, will determine the geographical scope of any future conflict if American officials commit another strategic error. Speaking at the opening of a virtual parliamentary session, Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran refuses to remain in a state of ambiguous tension, declaring that the Islamic Republic is prepared for either diplomatic negotiations or immediate warfare.

Core Negotiation Conditions and Strategic Stance

Ghalibaf outlined that the path to a diplomatic agreement remains open provided the United States accepts seven specific and reasonable conditions set by Tehran. These demands include the lifting of the US naval blockade, guarantees for the safe passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers through the critical Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of unilateral sanctions. Furthermore, Iran insists on exemptions for its oil exports from restrictions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, permission to retain its nuclear materials within the country, and an end to the ongoing war.

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The parliament speaker explicitly noted that he did not elaborate further on these seven conditions during his address, nor did he provide additional details regarding what constitutes an acceptable final agreement. However, previous reports have clarified that these demands are centered on securing economic survival and maritime security for the nation. The refusal to engage in a state of neither war nor peace signals a decisive shift in Iran's diplomatic posture, aiming to force a clear resolution to the regional tensions that have escalated recently.

Stakeholder Tensions and Military Posturing

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been further inflamed by recent comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whom Ghalibaf criticized as evidence of American frustration with Iran's resilience. Bessent had recently used derogatory language regarding Iran's leadership, comparing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to a dangerous cornered animal during a television interview. He also revealed that he had moved from his private residence in Washington to a military base due to perceived security threats, a move Ghalibaf described as a reflection of US strategic failures in the Gulf region.

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In response to these provocations, Ghalibaf praised the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, asserting that its capabilities have successfully challenged Israel and strengthened the morale of Iranians and their supporters of the Palestinian cause. His remarks coincided with the unveiling of a new missile facility, which he stated was constructed during the recent conflict under enemy fire. He described this infrastructure as more than a technical achievement, characterizing it as a symbol of a fundamental shift in the strategic balance of the region.

Recent Conflict History and Regional Impact

The context of these high-stakes warnings is rooted in the military exchanges that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran retaliated with significant strikes against Israel and US military facilities across the region, leading to a ceasefire that was eventually reached in April. Despite this temporary halt in hostilities, efforts to reach a final settlement have stalled due to persistent disagreements over freedom of navigation and security protocols in the Strait of Hormuz.

This vital waterway remains a key route for global energy shipments and trade, making its security a primary concern for the Iranian government and the international community. Ghalibaf warned that if the Americans make another mistake, the capabilities and determination of Iran's Armed Forces will dictate the boundaries of the battlefield, disregarding the wishes or intentions of their adversaries. This stance underscores the high risks associated with current diplomatic failures and the potential for rapid escalation.

Domestic Priorities and Economic Challenges

Beyond the geopolitical and military dimensions, Ghalibaf addressed critical domestic affairs, highlighting that economic challenges remain a major priority for the Iranian government alongside military concerns. He pointed to persistent issues such as high inflation, unemployment, and price fluctuations as significant burdens on the population that require urgent attention. The parliament speaker indicated that resolving these economic hardships is intertwined with the broader national strategy of securing peace and stability through strength.

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As negotiations continue to stall, the situation remains volatile with both sides maintaining rigid positions. The international community watches closely as the Strait of Hormuz dispute threatens to disrupt global markets further. Ghalibaf's insistence on the seven conditions serves as a clear threshold for any future diplomatic engagement, leaving the outcome dependent on whether Washington is willing to meet Tehran's stringent requirements for safe passage and economic relief.