Iran soccer body claims fans' tickets for World Cup games in the US have been revoked

The Iranian soccer federation claims FIFA has revoked its ticket allocation for fans at the team’s three World Cup games in the United States. Each federation for the 48 teams taking part is entitled to receive and distribute 8% of stadium capacity at the World Cup.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan claims victory in election seen as test of Russia's influenceIsrael and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersKen Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate raceThe Kennedy Center drops 'Trump' branding as Bill Maher’s Twain Award guests are revealedAP Entertainment WireApple unveils an upgraded Siri voice assistant with new AI features at its annual conferenceViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de FloridaCuba's iconic antique cars sit idle as US energy blockade deepens fuel crisisThe Afternoon Wire Israel and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersKen Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate raceThe Kennedy Center drops 'Trump' branding as Bill Maher’s Twain Award guests are revealedAP Entertainment WireApple unveils an upgraded Siri voice assistant with new AI features at its annual conferenceViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air. Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de Florida





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Soccer Iran War FIFA General News World News Los Angeles Sports Iran 2024-2026 Mideast Wars New Zealand Iran National Soccer Team United States National Soccer Team Gianni Infantino World News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran's Soccer Team Arrives in Mexico for World Cup TrainingIran's national soccer team, including captain Ehsan Haji Safi, arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, for training ahead of the World Cup. The team will play three group matches in the United States later this month.

Read more »

Iran's Ehsan Hajsafi Criticizes FIFA Over Visa Issues for World Cup TeamIran's Ehsan Hajsafi criticizes FIFA for delays in issuing visas for key members of the Iranian national soccer team's entourage ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read more »

Iran's soccer team arrives in Mexico for training ahead of the World CupIran’s soccer team has arrived in Mexico for training ahead of the World Cup, before three group matches in the United States later this month.

Read more »

Iran's World Cup Team Arrives in Mexico Amid Visa Dispute with Trump AdministrationIran's World Cup team has arrived in Mexico wearing badges commemorating the 168 children killed in a US missile strike, amid a bitter visa dispute with the Trump administration. The team has been notified that players must enter and leave US soil on the same day as their matches, under their visa conditions. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, as Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Iran just moments after a stern warning from US President Donald Trump 'not to retaliate' against Tehran.

Read more »