UN rapporteur reports Taraneh Rahimi receives death sentence and sister Romina gets 25 years for January 2026 protests in Isfahan, amid torture allegations.

Twenty-one-year-old Taraneh Rahimi has been sentenced to death by hanging following her arrest and subsequent detention during the anti-government protests that swept across Iran in January. Her twin sister, Romina Rahimi, received a 25-year prison sentence for a lesser charge related to the same events. The rulings were delivered by an Iran ian court in Isfahan, marking a severe escalation in the state's response to the demonstrations.

Torture Allegations and Baseless Confessions

Taraneh Rahimi and Romina Rahimi were arrested in late January after participating in protests against the Islamic Republic regime. Their cousin, Masoud Nourmohammadi, disclosed that the sisters endured severe physical abuse and psychological torture at the hands of their interrogators. Family members state that Taraneh was forced to sign a confession she did not make under the threat that prison guards would rape Romina in front of her if she refused to comply.

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Upon their initial release to their family's custody during a brief window, the twins were unrecognizable due to the brutality they suffered. Their mother, Marzieh Nourmohammadi, could only identify them by their voices because their faces were so swollen and bruised, and their hair had been violently pulled out. Nourmohammadi reported that Taraneh had been beaten so severely she could barely walk, and an untreated head injury caused an ear infection that compromised her balance.

Charges of Moharebeh and Legal Disputes

The Iranian judicial system convicted Taraneh Rahimi of moharebeh, a capital offense under the Islamic Penal Code defined as taking up arms to threaten lives or property. A sentencing document cited by the BBC stated she drew a bladed weapon with intent to endanger people. Romina Rahimi was charged with aiding and abetting this offense, resulting in her long-term imprisonment. However, the defense and human rights observers dispute these facts entirely.

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Masoud Nourmohammadi and international monitors assert there is no evidence that Taraneh Rahimi possessed a weapon. The family maintains that both women deny all charges against them and provided confessions only due to coercion. The twins' lawyers submitted a complaint alleging torture and sexual abuse, but the investigation is being overseen by an official whom the defense accuses of complicity in the abuse, raising serious concerns about judicial impartiality.

Regional Crackdown and Isfahan Incident

The sisters were snatched from their beds by masked men affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the dead of night. Their trial was connected to protests in Isfahan, specifically an area where a member of the IRGC security force was killed during the unrest. The government characterizes the January 2026 events as riots and insists that death sentences are reserved for cases involving intentional murder or armed resistance, rejecting claims that the penalty is applied to peaceful protesters.

The Iranian embassy in London dismissed allegations of increased political executions as misleading, asserting that the death penalty targets legitimate threats to state security. They argued that moharebeh is a distinct criminal category unrelated to the protected right of peaceful protest. Despite these denials, UN human rights rapporteur Mai Sato notes that women are being sentenced to death in numbers not seen for decades.

Broader Impact on Iranian Society

Taraneh Rahimi is one of six women sentenced to death this year in connection with the demonstrations, according to UN data. This reflects a horrifying surge in politically motivated executions across the Islamic Republic, which has become the deadliest crackdown in its 47-year history. The protests were initially triggered by an economic crisis but escalated into demands for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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The unrest has resulted in massive casualties and arrests. HRANA, a human rights monitoring group, reports that more than 7,000 people were killed and over 50,000 were arrested in just six weeks. While the government acknowledges over 3,000 deaths, independent estimates are significantly higher. The Rahimi case exemplifies the brutal consequences faced by citizens opposing the regime, with Amnesty International labeling the charges against the twins as politically motivated.

Amidst the violence, the political landscape shifted dramatically when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during opening US-Israeli strikes. This event has further intensified the tension between the Iranian government and its citizens, as well as the international community. The family of Taraneh and Romina Rahimi continues to seek justice, but they have not been able to see their daughters since the sentences were handed down. The case remains a focal point for global human rights organizations advocating for the release of political prisoners in Iran.