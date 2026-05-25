Iran Seeks Peace Agreement with the US in Doha, Qatar

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are in Doha, Qatar, for negotiations with neighboring states in the service of finalizing a peace agreement with the United States. The visit follows a series of public statements from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirming that Tehran and Washington have made progress in their negotiations towards peace.

Iran ian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are in Doha , Qatar , for negotiations with neighboring states in the service of finalizing a peace agreement with the United States.

The visit follows a series of public statements from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirming that Tehran and Washington have made progress in their negotiations towards peace. Both have cautioned that the two sides still disagree sharply on core issues remaining unresolved and that talks will take time to yield results, but the tone of their remarks indicated an optimism absent from previous attempts at ending the conflict.

President Trump announced Operation Epic Fury in February, meant to eliminate Iran’s ability to pose a threat to its neighbors through its missile and drone programs. On February 28, Trump announced that American strikes had killed the longtime dictator of Iran, Ali Khamenei, and in the ensuing months the governments of America and Israel both confirmed the killing of dozens of high-ranking Iranian officials.

In response, Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched bombing campaigns against unrelated Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Qatar, among others. Iran is the world’s most prolific state sponsor of terrorism, bankrolling to the tune of millions of dollars organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis in Yemen.

The military conflict is currently on hold after President Trump announced an indefinite ceasefire in April to allow space for negotiations to establish a permanent peace. While disrupted occasionally by what President Trump has called “love taps,” the ceasefire has largely held. The major exception has been disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, where the IRGC has established a blockade preventing the free flow of civilian ships, significantly damaging global commerce.

The U.S. Navy established a blockade of only Iranian ships passing through the Strait in response to the Iranian piracy campaign, intended to pressure Iran to once again allow free transit in the critical commercial byway. The first step towards a peace agreement is expected to be a memorandum of understanding ending active conflict.

Following that stage, the White House is seeking an agreement that ensures an end to Iran’s illicit nuclear program and the prevention of the Iranian regime obtaining a nuclear weapon. The Iranian regime, meanwhile, is seeking the lifting of all sanctions on the country and unfreezing of assets around the world frozen in response to its decades of support for terrorism.

The Americans are reportedly seeking full freedom of navigation in the Strait and limits to Iranian nuclear development, including halting uranium enrichment and verification and inspections to ensure that Iran complies with the deal. Currently, Iran is believed to be enriching uranium at a rate incompatible with any known civilian use, but the Iranian negotiators are trying to focus talks in Qatar on unfreezing about $12 billion in Iranian assets held in Qatar.

Tehran’s broader negotiating position is that all of its frozen assets globally must be unfrozen and fully released as part of any eventual comprehensive agreement. The visit to Qatar follows public comments by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is subordinate to missing “supreme leader” Mojtaba Khamenei, that Iran is open to negotiating but allegedly constrained by “excessive” American demands.

Iranian officials have for years claimed that they are not seeking nuclear weapons and that late dictator Khamenei issued a fatwa that Iran was negotiating, but “will under no circumstances submit to pressures and excessive demands,” speaking before Iranian officials. The president typically adopts a more strident tone for internal communications and a more conciliatory one on international platforms such as Twitter





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