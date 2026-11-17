Critics label Iran's new security chief a national joke, linking the appointment to broader fears of regime instaBility and historical geopolitical betrayals involving the US and Soviet Union.

Iran has recently appointed a new individual to lead its national security apparatus, a decision that has triggered immediate and intense criticism from observers who view the selection as a definitive sign of deep institutional panic within the ruling clerics. Detractors have characterized the appointment as choosing a national joke to oversee the safety and stability of the state, suggesting a severe disconnect between the current leadership and the practical demands of modern governance. This latest administrative move has reignited fierce debates about the competence and legitimacy of the Islamic Republic's structure, with many arguing that the choice reflects a breakdown in meritocratic processes.

The core fact regarding this recent change is that the newly designated head of security lacks the respect of a significant portion of the populace and international observers, who see the choice as absurd and indicative of a regime in decline. Critics argue that selecting an incompetent figure for such a critical role is not merely about one individual but is seen as a symptom of a wider systemic failure to manage the country's complex security challenges effectively. This skepticism serves as a focal point for broader discontent, highlighting the growing rift between the state and its citizens.

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The current controversy is often contextualized by those critical of the regime within the framework of the 1979 Khomeinist upheaval, which fundamentally transformed Iranian society and led to the establishment of what opponents describe as a Shiite mullahs' Islamic caliphate. According to this perspective, the revolution caused Iranian society to regress by 1,400 years, effectively erasing a national heritage that spans 5,500 years of continuous history. This view posits that a group of unpatriotic individuals turned against their homeland, prioritizing a religious ideology over the historical identity and global standing of the nation.

Observers point to the role of external powers in facilitating the rise of the current government, noting that the Soviet Union sought to see its Western ally fall into Islamist hands. This allowed the religious despotism to take shape under the false guise of a republic. In Washington, then-President Jimmy Carter and the CIA are accused by critics of showing utmost disloyalty to their friend and ally, Iran, during this pivotal period. This betrayal is viewed as allowing the country to become a satellite of the Soviet Union and, later, China, with allegations persisting that Russophiles continue to occupy influential positions in the country today.

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A special program broadcast by Voice of America regarding the historical and political shifts of that era is cited as a catalyst that changed the lives of many who opposed the new regime. The broadcast occurred at a time when the organization was perceived to be distinct from its current positioning, which critics argue has shifted toward becoming a mouthpiece for the communist Left, the Islamic Left, regime reformists, and separatists. Upon the publication of related content, saboteurs and terrorists who participated in the 1979 upheaval reportedly went into action, reinforcing the narrative that external media played a role in mobilizing opposition to the new order.

The immediate trigger for the current wave of criticism is the perception that the security apparatus is being led by someone entirely unsuited for the task, thereby exacerbating existing tensions within the country. This appointment is seen as a direct result of panic among the ruling clerics, who are struggling to maintain control over a society that has been profoundly altered since 1979. The appointment underscores the challenges the regime faces in legitimizing its authority, as the selection of a figure viewed as a joke undermines the serious nature of national security duties and highlights the deepening rift between the state and its citizens.