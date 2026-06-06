Iran says targeted US bases in Gulf, including 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain

US says Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain 'are false'.

has said that it hit "enemy bases" in the Gulf, state media reported, after US forces said they struck radar sites in Iran.

"Following the invasion of the child-killing and terrorist US army into Sirik and Qeshm Island, enemy bases in the region were hit by aerial missiles," state broadcaster IRIB reported early on Saturday, quoting theFootage on social media purportedly showed the missile attack and a thick plume of smoke rising from the base. US military officials said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward neighboring Gulf nations of Kuwait and Bahrain, hours after reporting four Iranian "one-way attack" drones were thwarted.

In a statement posted to X, US Central Command said it intercepted six of the missiles Iran launched and the seventh "did not reach its intended target.

""There are currently no reports of harm to US personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false," the statement added. Kuwaiti air defences were responding to "hostile missile and drone threats," and Bahrain sounded sirens urging citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe place, officials said on Saturday.

The Kuwaiti army wrote on US social media platform X that the General Staff confirmed that "any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets.

" "The public is urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” it said. Bahrain's Interior Ministry also wrote on X that "the siren has been sounded," and "citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

" Tehran has claimed its missiles successfully struck Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and US Fifth Fleet facilities in Bahrain. Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched a war on Iran in late February, triggering a cycle of retaliatory attacks that widened instability across the region.

Iran, in retaliation, subsequently launched strikes against Israel and targeted countries hosting US military bases, while also disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies. Middle East conflict fuels global hunger crisis, UN warnsTrump team refuses BBC request for financial records in $10B defamation case: ReportIsrael orders evacuations in south Lebanon as invasion expandsAustralia's 'cockroach kingpin' caught with 100,000 illegal exotic bugs in record seizure





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