Iran says missiles ready as Israeli threats to Beirut raise ceasefire fears

A senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warned of a stronger response to any new conflict, linking Lebanon’s security to ongoing regional negotiations and fragile truce efforts.

A senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warned of a stronger response to any new conflict, linking Lebanon’s security to ongoing regional negotiations and fragile truce efforts.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon and threats to expand its invasion around Beirut have fueled concerns that the conflict could widen again. A top military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that missiles were prepared for launch in response to Israeli threats against Beirut’s southern suburbs, underscoring Tehran’s continued backing for Hezbollah amid heightened regional tensions.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Mohsen Rezaei accused Israel of using pressure tactics in Lebanon to gain leverage in negotiations involving Iran. He warned that Lebanon would remain central to any future regional settlement and reiterated Tehran’s commitment to supporting its allies. Rezaei said Iran’s support for Hezbollah was a matter of strategic credibility, arguing that countries that abandon their partners risk weakening their influence and standing.

He also warned that any renewed confrontation would expose northern Israel to conditions “far more difficult” than those experienced during the recent 40-day conflict. Trump says he would be 'honoured' to meet Iran's supreme leader if deal is reachedTrump says he would be 'honoured' to meet Iran's supreme leader if deal is reached Rezaei described the Strait of Hormuz as a powerful deterrent under Iran’s control, saying the waterway should remain open to commerce but not serve as a platform for military pressure.

The adviser also called for the release of at least $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets, arguing that such a move would help build confidence in ongoing diplomatic efforts. The comments come amid a volatile regional backdrop. Tensions surged after US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran and the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Although a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire took effect in April, negotiations toward a broader agreement remain fragile.

In Lebanon, fighting has continued despite a ceasefire reached in mid-April. Israeli attacks and threats to expand its invasion around Beirut have fueled concerns that the conflict could widen again, even as US-led mediation efforts seek to preserve the truce.

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