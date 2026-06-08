Iran's World Cup Team Arrives in Mexico with a Political Message Amid Visa Dispute and Escalating Tensions with Israel

Iran's national soccer team arrived in Mexico wearing badges commemorating the 168 children killed in a US missile strike, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic dispute between Iran and the US. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East escalated as Israel launched strikes on Iran, with both sides receiving warnings from US President Donald Trump to halt the conflict.

Iran 's national soccer team arrived in Mexico wearing badges commemorating the 168 children killed in a US missile strike , in a pointed gesture amid a bitter visa dispute with the Trump administration.

The incident occurred on February 28 when a US missile hit a girls' school in the Iranian city of Minab, killing around 175 people, mostly young girls. An investigation later revealed that the strike was a mistake, targeting a nearby military base that the building was once part of. The ongoing conflict between the two countries has led to America refusing to issue visas to some members of Iran's staff for the 2026 World Cup, which begins this week.

Iran's soccer federation accused the US government of 'vindictive behavior' for refusing visas for 'key managerial and administrative members' of the team. Additionally, Iran's players have been notified that, under their visa conditions, they must enter and leave US soil on the same day as their matches, according to Iran's ambassador to Mexico. Despite the diplomatic dispute, Iran's players were able to land in Mexico over the weekend, wearing pins on their clothing bearing the number 168.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, with Israel launching a new wave of strikes on Iran just moments after a stern warning from US President Donald Trump 'not to retaliate' against Tehran. The Israeli Defence Forces launched strikes on military sites in western and central Iran, with state-run news reporting explosions heard across the country.

Iran retaliated with waves of attacks, and explosions could be heard in central Israel as Israeli air defenses sought to intercept incoming Iranian fire. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that he 'calls all the shots.

' He ordered both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday. Trump commanded that 'Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting' and that 'stupidity' mustn't 'get in the way' of peace talks in an attempt to salvage hopes of a deal following overnight strikes.

Tehran appeared to back down and halt its attacks after Trump's fierce ultimatum, but warned that if Israel or its supporters carried out any further 'aggression and hostile acts,' including in southern Lebanon, then 'much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow.

' Israel's military spokesman said Israel is 'prepared for the possibility of additional fire' and that air defense systems are 'deployed across the entire country.





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