Iran's World Cup Team Arrives in Mexico as Visa Dispute with United States Creates Unprecedented Diplomatic Crisis

The Iranian national football team has landed in Tijuana for the 2026 World Cup, but a bitter visa row with the United States over support staff has cast a shadow over their participation. The U.S. granted visas to players but denied them to key administrative personnel, leading Iran to accuse Washington of political interference. With the team based in Mexico for all group matches in the U.S., the situation highlights unprecedented diplomatic tensions as a host nation welcomes a team from a country it is at war with.

The Iranian national football team has arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, to begin their 2026 World Cup campaign amidst a significant diplomatic conflict with the United States.

The dispute centers on the U.S. government's refusal to issue visas for a number of Iranian support staff, including key administrative and managerial personnel, while players were eventually granted visas shortly before departure. This creates a complex situation where the team will be based in Mexico for the tournament's duration but must travel to the United States for all of their group stage matches, which will be played in Los Angeles and Seattle.

The situation is historically charged, as this will mark the first time a host nation of the World Cup is hosting the team of a country it is technically at war with, following the U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran that began in late February. Iran's embassy in Turkey and its football federation have accused the U.S. of 'vindictive behavior' and 'political interference in sport,' calling on FIFA to hold the U.S. accountable.

Adding confusion, conflicting statements emerged regarding the visa conditions: Iran's ambassador to Mexico stated team members must enter and leave the U.S. on the same day as their matches, while a team spokesman claimed they had multiple-entry visas allowing for earlier arrivals. A U.S. official confirmed visas for competing athletes and necessary support were issued but stated the country would not tolerate any attempt to 'sneak terrorists' into the U.S., alluding to concerns about ties to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, an entity designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. The federation chief, Mehdi Taj, who reportedly was among those denied a visa, is a former Guards member.

The visa controversy has also touched another team, as two members of the Iraqi squad were subjected to enhanced screening at the Chicago border; one photographer was deemed inadmissible and denied entry. Iran is placed in Group G and will face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, respectively, before playing Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Their base in Tijuana, a Mexican border city, is strategically located for travel to U.S. match venues but underscores the tense atmosphere surrounding their participation





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