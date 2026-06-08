Iran's World Cup Team Arrives in Mexico Amid Visa Dispute with Trump Administration

Iran's World Cup team has arrived in Mexico wearing badges commemorating the 168 children killed in a US missile strike, amid a bitter visa dispute with the Trump administration. The team has been notified that players must enter and leave US soil on the same day as their matches, under their visa conditions. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, as Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Iran just moments after a stern warning from US President Donald Trump 'not to retaliate' against Tehran.

Iran 's World Cup team arrived in Mexico wearing badges commemorating the 168 children killed in a US missile strike, in a pointed gesture amid a bitter visa dispute with the Trump administration.

Around 175 people, most of them young girls, were killed when a US missile hit a girls' school in the Iranian city of Minab on February 28. An investigation later found that they made a mistake while launching strikes on a nearby military base which the building was once part of.

Amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries, America has refused to issue visas to some members of Iran's staff for the 2026 World Cup, which gets underway this week. The nation's soccer federation accused the US government of 'vindictive behavior' in refusing visas for 'key managerial and administrative members' of the team.

And the team has been notified that, under their visa conditions, players must enter and leave US soil on the same day as their matches, according to Iran's ambassador to Mexico. Yet as the bitter diplomatic dispute continues, Iran's players were able to land in Mexico over the weekend. The squad were pictured disembarking from their plane with pins on their clothing bearing the number 168.

The squad were seen disembarking from their plane over the weekend America has refused to issue visas to some members of Iran's staff for the 2026 World Cup, which gets underway this week Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, as Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Iran just moments after a stern warning from US President Donald Trump 'not to retaliate' against Tehran. The Israeli Defence Forces launched strikes on military sites in western and central Iran as state-run news reported explosions heard across the country.

'The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran a short while ago,' the IDF said in a statement. Iran retaliated this morning with waves of attacks, and explosions could be heard in central Israel as Israeli air defenses sought to intercept incoming Iranian fire. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that he 'calls all the shots.

' 'I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate,' Trump was quoted as saying by Axios journalist Barak Ravid in a phone interview. 'If Bibi strikes them back, it's just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years,' he added. Trump ordered both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday.

'Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one,' Trump said. Taking to Truth Social on Monday morning, Trump commanded that 'Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting' adding that 'stupidity' mustn't 'get in the way' of peace talks in an attempt to salvage hopes of a deal following overnight strikes.

Writing on Truth Social, the US leader said earlier this morning: 'Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on 'Peace' are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.

'The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a 'Final Deal' is reached. Things should move quickly.

' Tehran appeared to back down and halt its attacks after Trump's fierce ultimatum. The Iranian military joint command announced they will stop bombing Israel but warned that if Israel or its supporters carried out any further 'aggression and hostile acts,' including in southern Lebanon, then 'much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow.

' Iran's parliament speaker said earlier today: 'The (US) naval blockade imposed against the Iranian people, together with Washington's green light today to the Zionist regime, makes US and Israeli bases and assets in the region legitimate targets. ' Brig Gen Effie Defrin, spokesman for the IDF, said Israel is 'prepared for the possibility of additional fire'.

He added that air defence systems are 'deployed across the entire country' and the military's chief of general staff is holding a 'situational assessment'.

'The IDF will continue to operate throughout Lebanon and will deepen the blow to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation', he said. Effie Defrin had previously said the Iranian regime had made a 'grave mistake'.

'Our acceptance of the ceasefire on April 8 was conditional on a ceasefire on ALL fronts; but as always, America and Israel did not adhere to their commitment, they continued the aggression and crimes in Lebanon, and attacked Iranian vessels,' the Iranian military said in a statement on Sunday





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