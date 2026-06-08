Iran's Soccer Team Honors 168 Girls Killed in US Missile Strike

Iran's soccer team took a swipe at Donald Trump after landing in Mexico for the World Cup by paying tribute to the 168 children killed in an American missile strike on one of their elementary schools. The team has spent nearly three weeks at a training camp in Antalya, using their time in Turkey to apply for visas to travel to Mexico, Canada, and the US. On the eve of their departure for Mexico, the players received their US visas, Washington's envoy to Turkey Tom Barrack said on X late Friday. But Iran's embassy to Turkey said support staff had been denied visas - 15 administrative and management staff are concerned, an Iranian diplomat and state TV said. The nation's soccer federation accused the US government of 'vindictive behavior' in refusing visas for 'key managerial and administrative members' of the team.

Iran 's soccer team took a swipe at Donald Trump after landing in Mexico for the World Cup by paying tribute to the 168 children killed in an American missile strike on one of their elementary schools.

The bombing of a school in Minab killed 175 people, mostly children, on February 28. Amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries, America has refused to issue visas to some members of Iran's staff for the 2026 World Cup, which gets underway this week. Iran players were able to land in Mexico at the weekend while honoring the 168 school children killed in February's missile strike.

The entire squad were pictured disembarking from their plane with pins on their clothing bearing the number 168, risking the wrath of Trump and America. Iran's soccer team honored the 168 girls killed in a US missile strike after landing in Mexico for the World Cup. The team has spent nearly three weeks at a training camp in Antalya, using their time in Turkey to apply for visas to travel to Mexico, Canada, and the US.

On the eve of their departure for Mexico, the players received their US visas, Washington's envoy to Turkey Tom Barrack said on X late Friday. But Iran's embassy to Turkey said support staff had been denied visas - 15 administrative and management staff are concerned, an Iranian diplomat and state TV said. The nation's soccer federation accused the US government of 'vindictive behavior' in refusing visas for 'key managerial and administrative members' of the team.

Iran's ambassador to Mexico said Saturday the squad had been notified that, under their visa conditions, the team must enter and leave US soil on the same day as their matches. Iranian fans gathered outside the airport to greet the team as they made their way to their base.

The team's spokesman Amir Mahdi Alavi said the visas issued for the national team are multiple-entry visas, and the national team will arrive at the match venue one day before the first game and, for the following games, two days prior to each match. The team's coach must give a news conference on the eve of the match at the venue where the game will be played





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