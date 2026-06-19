Iran's Oil Export Surge and China's Demand Drop Dampen Oil Price Spikes Amid U.S.-Iran Truce

A temporary U.S.-Iran agreement has allowed Iran to release about 20 million barrels of crude, while Chinese crude imports have fallen sharply, together preventing the sustained oil price spike many expected despite earlier Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

Iran has shipped approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil into global markets following an interim agreement with the Trump administration that relaxed restrictions on Iranian exports and facilitated the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

This critical waterway ordinarily handles about one-fifth of the world's oil shipments. The unexpected surge in supply contributed significantly to a sharp decline in oil prices from their spring peaks and drove the U.S. average for gasoline prices below the four-dollar-per-gallon mark. According to Bloomberg shipping data, eleven tankers carrying a total of 20 million barrels of crude were observed departing from Iran's Chabahar port during the week.

This development occurred even as confusion arose from a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps suggesting the waterway had been closed again, a claim later contradicted by Iran's Foreign Ministry. Despite more than 100 days of disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and prolonged uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, oil markets did not experience the sustained price spike that many analysts had anticipated.

A key factor in this stability was the behavior of China, the world's largest crude importer. Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, noted in a research report that Chinese crude imports dropped to 6.7 million barrels per day last month, representing a nearly 40% decrease from the 2025 average. This reduction amounts to a loss of about 4 million barrels per day in demand, a decline Roach compared to the combined oil consumption of Germany and France.

The sudden release of Iranian supply coincided with the implementation of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at de-escalating hostilities and reopening vital shipping lanes. While traders had for months focused intensely on the potential reopening of Hormuz, China's substantial withdrawal from the crude market may prove to be the more impactful story. The interim agreement signed by President Trump temporarily restored shipping through the Strait and laid the groundwork for broader peace negotiations.

Additional factors that have helped cushion the blow from Middle East disruptions include strategic reserve releases, reduced refinery operations, and new production from countries such as Brazil, Guyana, and the United States. This perspective was reflected in the futures market. Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL, observed that Brent crude has fallen nearly 40% from its April highs.

Although the Brent forward curve remains in backwardation-indicating tight near-term supplies-the degree of inversion has moderated as traders have priced out some of the war premium that accumulated during the conflict. December Brent contracts are now trading near $77 per barrel, down from $86 the previous week and approximately $95 a month ago, according to Turnquist.

Nevertheless, traders remain cautious. Shipping through Hormuz has resumed only gradually, tanker traffic is still below pre-war levels, and the postponement of U.S.-Iran talks has raised doubts about the durability of the current truce. A rebound in crude prices on Friday underscored these lingering concerns. Roach warned that the situation could change rapidly if any of the fragile equilibriums unravel





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Iran Oil Exports Strait Of Hormuz U.S.-Iran Agreement China Crude Demand Oil Prices Brent Crude Gasoline Prices Middle East Tensions Strategic Reserves Tanker Traffic

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