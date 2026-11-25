Mojtaba Khamenei issues written decree on pro-birth policies as Iran faces low fertility rates, economic collapse, and protests over the rial's value.

Iran's acting supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a written directive emphasizing the urgent necessity of adopting pro-birth policies to reverse the nation's plummeting demographic trends. The statement, published by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency on Tuesday, frames population growth as a strategic imperative for regime survival amid deepening internal and external pressures. Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since inheriting the title following the death of his father in March, described increasing the future population as paramount for national strength.

The directive explicitly links the expansion of family sizes to geopolitical defense, asserting that large Iranian families are essential tools for repelling the malicious intentions of hostile actors. While unnamed, these actors are widely understood to be Israel and the United States. Mojtaba Khamenei stated that strengthening the family foundation is directly influential in removing these external threats, positioning demographic policy as a core component of national security strategy.

Also read Former Hegseth Aide Urges Resignation Over Iran War Mismanagement

Iran's current fertility rate sits between 1.3 and 1.7 children per woman, a figure far below the 2.1 births per woman required to maintain a stable population without external migration. Officials and the United Nations have long warned that this deficit jeopardizes long-term stability. The National Population Headquarters recently estimated the rate at 1.7 births per mother, a statistic that mirrors the approximately 1.6 births per woman reported in the United States and indicates a severe structural decline.

The statement acknowledges a lengthy period of negligence by previous administrations, including those of his father, Ali Khamenei, and predecessor Ruhollah Khomenei, which implemented aggressive anti-childbirth measures. Although a law overhauling population policy was passed in 2021 to expand parental subsidies, the impact was minimal. Young Iranians, constrained by a repressive socio-political environment, did not significantly increase family sizes, causing the birth rate to continue its downward trajectory despite financial incentives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mojtaba Khamenei outlined a vision where improving infrastructure and facilitating marriage at a young age are central to correcting the population curve. He insisted that giving serious, comprehensive attention to individual concerns related to childbearing is necessary. The regime aims to promote a family-centered culture and introduce successful examples of large families to inspire the populace, but these goals face significant resistance from public sentiment.

The call for larger families arrives during a period of intense domestic unrest that threatens to paralyze the country. A turbulent weekend saw mass demonstrations by retirees, small business owners, and truck drivers, driven by anger over the collapsing value of the national currency and soaring inflation. The protests highlight the disconnect between the regime's demographic rhetoric and the immediate economic hardships facing citizens.

The economic situation has deteriorated sharply following the escalation of conflict with Washington. The Trump administration has expanded sanctions on the regime and imposed a blockade on oil shipments in the Strait of Hormuz, devastating Iran's economy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently announced new sanctions targeting exchange houses and individuals, describing them as the country's last financial lifelines, further complicating any potential social spending.

Regime credibility is severely damaged by its violent response to dissent. Reports indicate that the government killed up to 30,000 unarmed protesters earlier in the year, many of whom were young students. Mojtaba Khamenei's description of creating a welcoming atmosphere for large families stands in stark contrast to the reality that thousands of young Iranians never had the opportunity to start families due to state violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The absence of the supreme leader from public view since March has fueled widespread speculation that he may be severely injured or incapable of managing the state. The reliance on written messages, rather than audio or video appearances, has led to doubts about his actual control. This opacity exacerbates concerns about the regime's stability as it attempts to implement long-term demographic changes.

The combination of a glacial policy response, economic devastation, and ongoing civil unrest suggests that the path to achieving these demographic goals remains fraught with obstacles. The regime's attempt to use demographic policy as a shield against external threats and a remedy for internal decay faces the harsh reality of a population grappling with immediate survival challenges rather than long-term ideological goals.