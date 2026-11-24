Iran risks growing old before it becomes prosperous, with decades of crippling US sanctions and economic mismanagement leaving it ill-equipped to absorb the financial burden.

Iran must address its declining population by encouraging young people to marry and have children, according to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The country of 93 million faces a demographic crisis, with an aging population and falling birthrate as young couples struggle to afford homes and start families amid a deepening economic slump.

In a statement attributed to him on Tuesday, Khamenei said Iran must address shortcomings in past population policies, describing population growth as a “strategic priority. ” His message was read at a ceremony for the National Population Rejuvenation Award, which honors efforts to help families and increase Iran’s birth rate.

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Khamenei, who has not made a public appearance since becoming Supreme Leader in March, urged officials to make it easier for young people to marry, support childbearing, improve individual health and promote “a family-centered culture” to help Iran overcome what he called “a critical period. ” His message follows several warnings from Iranian officials about the consequences of a spiraling rate of marriages and births.

“The country’s demographic situation is extremely critical,” Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi, secretary of the National Population Headquarters, said last month. The fertility rate has fallen from 6.7 children per woman in the 1980s to 1.34, Dastjerdi said, with several provinces now seeing their populations decline as a result.

“If we do not act today to reverse the decline in marriage and childbearing, our demographic opportunities will be lost one after another,” she said, predicting that the country’s population could shrink by two-thirds to just 31 million over the next 75 years. An Iranian family sits at the water edge of Chitgar Lake, an artificial recreational lake and park officially known as the Lake of the Martyrs of the Persian Gulf, in northwestern Tehran on April 26.

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The speed at which Iran’s population is aging makes it a demographic outlier in the Middle East, where many countries are grappling with challenges of growing youth populations. In less than two decades, Iran has transitioned from a youthful and fast-growing society into below-replacement fertility.

Unlike advanced economies facing similar demographic challenges, Iran risks growing old before it becomes prosperous, with decades of crippling US sanctions and economic mismanagement leaving it ill-equipped to absorb the financial burden of an aging population. One Iranian official called the country’s demographic trend a “mega-crisis. ” The number of births registered in 2012 was 1.3 million. In 2025, it was 892,000.

Over the same period, the percentage of the population aged 14 and younger declined from 25.3% to 15.8%. At the other end of the scale, the population aged 60 and over rose from 8.2% to 12.6%. Decline in marriage Unless the trend is reversed, the over-sixties will account for nearly a third of the population by 2050. And caring for that aging segment of society will become more arduous.

“The growing trend of one-child families in recent years has created numerous educational, psychological and social problems,” according to Fatemeh Mohammadbeigi, who serves on the parliament’s health commission. Within about 15 years, each young couple may have to care for two sets of elderly parents without any siblings to share the responsibility, she said. Related article The US is set to tighten the economic screws on Iran despite US sanctions having already drained the country's economy.

Trump is trying to tighten the screws on an Iran numb to economic pain 6 min read At the heart of the crisis is a sharp decline in marriage. The number of marriages fell by more than 50% between 2011 and this year, according to figures from Iran’s Civil Registration Organization. It attributed the fall to economic pressures such as inflation, rising housing costs, unemployment, and the growing difficulty of affording the expenses of starting a family.

Eighteen million Iranians of marriageable age are still single, including 10 million men and 8 million women, according to state media. Roughly 2.4 million women over 35 are single.

“All of our population-related issues are tied to marriage,” Dastjerdi said last month. Residents continue their daily routines across business centers, shopping districts, and city streets despite escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, on October 12, in Tehran, Iran. But the country’s demographic problems are also partly the result of its own policies.

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The Islamic Republic introduced a major family planning program in the late 1980s – offering free contraceptives and vasectomies and later scrapping some benefits for larger families – only to reverse course decades later. Iran’s rapidly changing demography has played out starkly in the capital, Tehran, this year, amid the perpetual economic crunch. Births have fallen nearly 10%, and deaths have risen more than 6% since March, compared to last year.

Women are selling their hair Iran is one of the world’s biggest producers of oil and gas, but its economy is likely to shrink by 7.6% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund, thanks to the US naval blockade that has brought seaborne foreign trade to a near halt, damage to infrastructure since the conflict began in February, and ongoing sanctions. A lack of employment opportunities and growing poverty discourage young people from getting married.

Iranians increasingly use credit apps to get by, incurring more debt. Related article Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on September 5. Iran’s oil leverage is weakening. That could push it toward escalation 6 min read Online advertisements have begun appearing, offering basic food products for sale in installments.

One can of tuna, priced at the equivalent of just over $1, was being offered in four installments. Some young women have taken desperate steps to make ends meet – including selling their hair to be made into extensions. Among those seeking to sell their hair are female heads of household, mothers trying to cover the cost of their children’s medical treatment and students struggling to pay for their education, according to a recent study.

“At first, I wanted to sell my laptop, but I needed it to write my thesis. So I decided to sell my hair instead. Hair grows back, but I can’t get back the time I would lose on my thesis,” Maryam, a 27-year-old master’s student, told the Iranian outlet Fararu. Customers shopping for vegetables in Tajrish Bazaar, a traditional market in Tehran on October 7.

Millions of young Iranians are focused on getting by rather than planning for the future. Earlier this month, the official media outlet ILNA, which has been outspoken in reporting hardships among Iranians, said that poverty was at “unprecedented levels, leaving unemployed people, seasonal workers, single mothers, low-wage earners, and even skilled workers, nurses and teachers struggling to afford basic necessities.

” It also pointed to rising school dropout rates, giving some of tomorrow’s prospective parents even less chance of affording a family.