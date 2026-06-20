Iran’s joint military command says the Strait of Hormuz is closed, citing Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Iran’s joint military command said Saturday on state television that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed once again.

on Saturday, angered by Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon, saying it had closed the Strait of Hormuz again and announcing that while its negotiators are going to Switzerland for talks, not much is likely to happen there.

First, Iran’s joint military command said the strait had been closed, citing Israeli attacks and U.S. “bad faith” and “the clear breach of its commitments” by failing to end the war. The statement on state television warned that “if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned. ” Minutes later, the state broadcaster said the country’s negotiating team was heading to Switzerland, a trip that was originally planned for Friday but was canceled.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Bagahei, however, signaled that little might happen until Iran feels the U.S. is living up to the deal.

“This trip is therefore about demanding that the other side fulfill its obligations,” he said, adding that negotiations toward a final agreement will begin only once key commitments, including an end to fighting in Lebanon, are upheld. “If any part of these understandings, any part of these commitments, is not implemented, then the memorandum of understanding as a whole will be jeopardized,” Bagahei said.

Ships had begun transiting the strait after the interim U.S.-Iran agreement was signed earlier in the week. Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed at least 16 people, including two children, hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement. The persistent fighting threatened an Seven people remained trapped under the rubble after the strikes hit the southern town of Nabatiyeh and nearby villages, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

Mediators were scrambling to halt the fighting between Israel and the militant Lebanese Hezbollah group after a heavy exchange on Friday killed at least 47 people in Lebanon and four Israeli soldiers. An Israeli military official said Hezbollah had fired more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon overnight, prompting the military to start targeting the militant group there. The official spoke anonymously in line with regulations.

The army said it struck dozens of Hezbollah targets and militants in southern Lebanon, including rocket-launching positions and Hezbollah command centers. On Friday, Israeli ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, said on X that Israel “remains firmly committed to an immediate ceasefire” if Hezbollah honors the agreement and ceases hostilities. On Saturday, Hezbollah said it had committed to the ceasefire but blamed Israel for violating it several times on Friday night.

A statement issued by the group’s military wing said it would abide by the ceasefire but would also repel attacks by Israeli troops. Hezbollah and Israel went to war just days after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, with Hezbollah, which Iran had closed as the war unfolded — cutting off the global economy from significant supplies of oil and natural gas.

The deal also envisages the relaunch of talks on Iran’s nuclear program, a core issue in the war. Neither Israel nor Hezbollah is a signatory to the deal, which calls for a halt to military operations in Lebanon and for the country’s sovereignty to be respected. With the fighting continuing, the accord is under threat andhas vowed to keep Israeli forces in southern Lebanon until any threat to Israel is eliminated.

Hezbollah has refused to halt its attacks unless Israel commits to withdrawing from Lebanon, which Iran says is also a condition of the deal. A strike on the village of Barish killed four members of a family, the parents and two children. In Arab Salim village, a body was pulled from a destroyed house, and in the villages of Doueir and Kfar Rumman, drone strikes killed a person on a motorcycle and a Lebanese soldier.

Nine people were killed in strikes in the villages of Qannarit, Sohmor and Shehour. Plumes of smoke rose into the sky over southern Lebanon and Israeli jets flew low over the coastal city of Tyre on Saturday. Residents there told The Associated Press they were relieved that Tyre had been spared in recent days, but the sounds of Israeli planes reminded them the war is not over.

“Our entire lives would change if there’s a ceasefire,” said Hussein Khoshman, a Tyre resident. Netanyahu’s office did not immediately comment on the ceasefire efforts. On Friday, Netanyahu posted on X that, on his orders, the Israeli army had “struck powerfully” 150 Hezbollah targets, killing dozens of militants. Military spokesman Brig.

Gen. Effie Defrin said the Israeli forces were operating in a “forward defense zone” and would continue doing so. After Iran said its officials did not travel as planned to Switzerland, insisting that the fighting in Lebanon must stop before the talks can take place, U.S. Vice President JD Vance Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the semi-official ISNA news agency on Saturday that Pakistan’s interior minister will arrive in Iran as part of continued negotiation efforts.

Baghaei had said earlier that consultations through mediators were ongoing regarding the next phase of negotiations to draft a final U.S.-Iran agreement. Because the initial deal was signed digitally earlier this week, the talks in Switzerland were not urgent, and plans were underway to hold a meeting in the coming days, he said. The Swiss foreign ministry said diplomats were in talks on Saturday in the town of Bürgenstock on how to implement the U.S.-Iran deal, without offering details.

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