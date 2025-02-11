Iran's Economy in Freefall: A Crisis of Its Own Making

Iran's economy is facing a severe crisis marked by soaring inflation, a collapsing currency, and widespread poverty. The U.S. reimposition of sanctions under President Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign has exacerbated the situation, putting immense pressure on the Iranian government.

Iran 's economy is in a state of freefall, grappling with soaring inflation, a collapsing currency, and rampant poverty that is pushing millions to the brink of desperation. This crisis has intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated his 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran , reimposing stringent sanctions and vowing to cripple Tehran's economy. The impact of this economic turmoil is starkly visible in the daily lives of ordinary Iran ians.

Prices for essential goods, such as food, housing, and basic necessities, have skyrocketed, making survival a daily struggle for many. Inflation has surged past 45 percent, and according to the Statistical Centre of Iran, nearly half the population now lives in poverty. As frustration mounts, Iran's Islamic republic leadership faces increasing pressure to find effective solutions.Trump's administration has taken a hardline stance against Iran, reimposing sanctions intended to cripple its economy. The effects of these sanctions are already being felt throughout Iran. The Iranian rial has plummeted to a record low, trading at 928,000 rials to $1 in aftermarket trading, a drop of more than 6 percent from Friday. This sharp devaluation has fueled inflation, eroding the value of savings and making imported goods inaccessible for many. Housing costs have also spiraled out of control, with rents in Tehran surging 24-fold over the past 12 years. The Iranian oil sector, the lifeblood of its economy, is particularly vulnerable to Trump's renewed 'maximum pressure' policy. Last week, Trump signed a directive reinstating this strategy from his first term, vowing to cut Iran's oil exports to zero. Since oil revenues account for almost half of the government's income, this move significantly exacerbates Tehran's economic woes. 'Iran's oil revenues have been able to paper over many of the structural faults in the economy. Oil revenues account for some 40 percent of government revenues and an even larger share of hard currency earnings,' Molavi said.Despite the heightened tensions, Trump has indicated a willingness to negotiate with Iran, but only on his terms. He issued a clear warning: 'They cannot have one thing—they cannot have a nuclear weapon. And if I believe they are pursuing one... it will be very unfortunate for them.'Amidst this economic crisis, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that 'the current economic challenges are beyond the government's immediate control, and we are exploring all possible avenues to mitigate the impact on our citizens.' Trump, on the other hand, presented a more confident picture, asserting that 'Iran is very nervous. I think they're scared. I think Iran would love to make a deal and I would love to make a deal with them without bombing them.'Experts, like Afshin Molavi, Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute at the Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, point to Iran's own mismanagement, corruption, and poor policy decisions as the primary drivers of the current economic crisis. 'This is a crisis mostly of its own making,' Molavi said. 'Years of mismanagement, corruption and poor policy decisions have led to the massive underperformance of an economy that should be a major regional powerhouse.'The Iranian government is facing mounting pressure to find solutions to this deepening economic crisis. Whether through diplomacy, economic reforms, or further confrontation with the U.S., Tehran faces difficult choices in the months ahead. Millions of Iranians are left wondering how much worse things can get as the economic situation continues to spiral downwards





