Iran's Demands for World Cup Participation and Tensions with US and Canada

Iran has insisted on participating in the upcoming World Cup, but only if certain demands are met. The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) has outlined 10 conditions, including guarantees for visa-free travel and protection for the Iranian flag and national anthem. Tensions with the US and Canada have escalated, with the US Secretary of State warning that individuals with ties to the IRGC could still encounter restrictions when attempting to enter the country.

Iran has insisted it will play at this summer's World Cup , but only if a series of demands to FIFA and the US are met amid mounting political tensions surrounding the tournament.

The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) said the national side would take part 'without any retreat from our beliefs, culture and convictions'. It also warned that tournament organisers and host nations 'must take our concerns into account'. The statement comes after federation president Mehdi Taj was refused entry into Canada ahead of last month’s FIFA Congress, in a move that has intensified fears over how Iranian officials and players could be treated during the competition.

Taj later disclosed that Iran had submitted 10 separate conditions to FIFA ahead of the expanded tournament, which gets underway on June 11 across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Among the key requests are guarantees that every member of the Iranian delegation - including players, coaching staff and officials - will be granted visas to travel freely between host nations during the competition.

That issue is particularly sensitive because some members of the delegation are understood to have completed military service linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an organisation designated as a terrorist group by both Canada and the United States. Taj’s reported connections to the IRGC were cited as one of the reasons Canadian authorities blocked his entry before the FIFA gathering.

The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) said the national side would take part 'without any retreat from our beliefs, culture and convictions' Trump previously said that Iran would be 'welcome' at the tournament, though he signalled he felt they should not be involved 'for their own life and safety' Iran is also seeking formal assurances over how the team will be treated throughout the tournament, including guarantees surrounding the Iranian flag and national anthem, along with heightened security protection at airports, hotels and stadiums. While FIFA may be able to oversee matters relating to tournament operations, official ceremonies and team protocols, some of Tehran's demands lie beyond football's governing body's control.

Questions surrounding visas, border access, and security checks ultimately fall under US immigration and national security laws rather than FIFA regulations. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already said Iranian footballers would be permitted to compete at the World Cup, though he warned that individuals with ties to the IRGC could still encounter restrictions when attempting to enter the country.

The situation leaves FIFA caught between guaranteeing the participation of qualified nations and navigating increasingly fraught relations between Tehran and Washington. The diplomatic backdrop has become even more volatile in recent months. Israel and the US carried out large-scale strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran on Israel and Gulf states allied to Washington. In March, Iran then claimed it would not take part in the FIFA World Cup, citing safety concerns after the strikes.

Trump said at the time that Iran would be 'welcome' at the tournament, though he signalled he felt they should not be involved 'for their own life and safety'. Although a ceasefire is currently in place, it remains fragile. Some of the Iranian federation's other requests could also prove difficult to manage once the tournament begins.

Iranian officials have reportedly urged journalists to limit questioning to 'technical football matters' - a request likely to face resistance given the political scrutiny surrounding the national side. In Iran's case, football and politics have repeatedly intertwined, with issues such as squad selection, fan demonstrations and player conduct often taking on wider political significance. That tension was highlighted during the women's Asian Cup in Australia earlier this year, when several Iranian players attempted to seek asylum.

Seven members of the squad were granted humanitarian visas while in Australia, although five later reversed their decision and returned to Iran. Men’s national team coach Amir Ghalenoei has since admitted that politically charged atmospheres could accompany some of Iran’s matches during the World Cup. Despite the growing controversy, there is currently no sign that Iran plans to pull out of the tournament





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran World Cup FIFA US Canada IRGC Visa Security Football Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate in Gulf Ahead of Biden VisitThe situation in the Gulf region continues to escalate as the U.S. and Iran exchange fire in the Strait of Hormuz amid a tenuous ceasefire. The conflict has become more intense, with the UAE also facing renewed attacks from Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. is awaiting Iran's response to a proposal for ending the war.

Read more »

Iran wants team members who are ex-Revolutionary Guard should get World Cup visasIran's soccer federation says the country will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It has urged hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico to consider Tehran's concerns about travel and treatment of its players.

Read more »

Bitcoin Price Retakes $76,500 As Iran Tensions And Oil Volatility Drive Market UncertaintyBitcoin price held above $76,500 after slipping toward $75,000 over the weekend as US–Iran tensions and oil concerns weighed on markets.

Read more »

Iran's Demands for World Cup Participation and Tensions with US and CanadaIran has insisted on participating in the upcoming World Cup, but only if certain demands are met. The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) has outlined 10 conditions, including guarantees for visa-free travel and protection for the Iranian flag and national anthem. Tensions with the US and Canada have escalated, with the US Secretary of State warning that individuals with ties to the IRGC could still encounter restrictions when attempting to enter the country.

Read more »