Iran's Capital Weapons Demonstrations-Wide Threat of War at Home and Abroad: US Government Drops Tax Claims Against Trump

This News Article discusses various political and governmental events, including weapons demonstrations in Iran's capital, evacuation orders due to a Southern California wildfire, the appointment of Jason Kidd as coach of the Mavericks, a review of the movie 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu', and the stock trades of Donald Trump.

In Iran's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as threat of war remainsMore than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homesUS government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS lawsuit settlement Jason Kidd is out as coach of the Mavericks , 2 weeks after the hiring of team president Masai Ujiri Movie Review: 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' makes a clumsy big-screen debutTrump discloses thousands of stock trades , some in companies directly influenced by his policiesNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in TehranThe worst climate future is less likely, but the best one is slipping away, scientists sayUS health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreakWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoAffordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis showsOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphonePope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25Gobierno de EEUU acepta retirar reclamos fiscales contra Trump como parte de acuerdo en demandaRaul Castro waves a Cuban national flag during a May Day parade at Revolution Square in Havana on May 1, 2025





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Iran's Capital Weapons Demonstrations Threat Of War Southern California Wildfire Jason Kidd Mavericks Masai Ujiri Movie Review: 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Donald Trump Stock Trades Ebola Causing An Outbreak In Congo Bundibugyo Virus Antropic Pope And Co-Founder Of Anthropic To Launch Pon Ecuador Government Agrees To Drop Tax Claims A Raul Castro Cuban National Flag May Day Parade Revolution Square Political Turmoil

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