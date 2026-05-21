Iran's capital, weapons demonstrations, GOP's YOLO caucus, NFL season, Stephen Colbert, SpaceX, live frog, mental health benefits, Democrats, Kansas farmers, wheat crop, night owl, AI advances, garden beds, Ebola outbreak, workers' strike, Ebola outbreak, healthcare workers, Red Cross workers, convoy of emergency vehicles, U.S. national, Charite hospital

The news text covers a wide range of topics, including political events, sports, technology, health, and international news. It includes information on weapons demonstrations in Iran's capital, the growth of the YOLO caucus in the GOP, Aaron Rodgers' retirement announcement, Stephen Colbert's farewell, SpaceX's plans for an IPO, the discovery of a live frog in a grocery store salad bag, mental health benefits from everyday tasks, the rise of Democrats in traditionally conservative areas, the impact of weather extremes and rising costs on Kansas farmers, the potential health risks of being a night owl, the surge in demand for GLP-1 pills and shots, the launch of an AI encyclical by the Pope and the co-founder of Anthropic, and the workers' strike on the Long Island Rail Road. It also includes information on the Ebola outbreak in Rwampara, Congo, and the transportation of a U.S. national who tested positive for Ebola in Congo.

In Iran's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as threat of war remains. The GOP's YOLO caucus is small but growing.

That may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda. Aaron Rodgers says the 2026 NFL season will be his last: 'This is it'. Stephen Colbert's long goodbye is coming to an end, leaving a void. SpaceX reveals plans for what could be the biggest-ever initial public offering.

Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag. Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks.

Democrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The Villages. Kansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. As demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key.

Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon. How to mulch your garden beds without harming plants. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25. Trabajadores de Long Island Rail Road van a huelga: paran el sistema de cercanías más usado de EEUU.

In Rwampara, one of the eastern Congolese towns hardest hit by the ongoing Ebola outbreak, healthcare workers in protective gear loaded bodies into coffins in silence on Wednesday. A woman cries as Red Cross workers carry the coffin of a person who died of Ebola from a health center in Rwampara, Congo, Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Red Cross workers carry the body of a person who died of Ebola into a coffin at a health center in Rwampara, Congo, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. A convoy of emergency vehicles in Schönefeld, Germany, transports the family of a U.S. national who tested positive for Ebola in Congo, from the airport to where the patient is being examined in a special isolation ward of the Charite hospital in Berlin, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026





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Iran's Capital Weapons Demonstrations Threat Of War GOP's YOLO Caucus Trump's Congressional Agenda NFL Season Stephen Colbert Spacex Live Frog Mental Health Benefits Democrats Kansas Farmers Wheat Crop Night Owl AI Advances Garden Beds Ebola Outbreak Workers' Strike Ebola Outbreak Healthcare Workers Red Cross Workers Convoy Of Emergency Vehicles U.S. National Charite Hospital

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