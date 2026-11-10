Iran Revolutionary Guards Release Underground Missile City Video Amid Hormuz Talks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards released footage of a vast underground missile arsenal as US and Iranian officials weighed diplomacy to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have released a new video showing an extensive underground weapons arsenal, with row upon row of missiles, launchers and military vehicles stored inside what appears to be a large underground missile city. The footage was released on Tuesday, during a week in which the United States held its midterm elections and the wider war with Iran continued to dominate diplomatic efforts. Iranian media showed Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of the country's armed forces, and Majid Mousavi, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Force, touring the complex.

The release comes as peace efforts are moving slowly. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations and Saudi Arabia met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss ending the conflict, which began on February 28 with the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

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Underground Missile City Video Shows Iran's Arsenal

The Revolutionary Guards' video shows missiles arranged in long rows inside a facility that appears to be built underground. Launchers and military vehicles are also visible in the footage, which Iranian media presented as evidence of the complex's scale.

The Revolutionary Guards and Iranian state media have periodically broadcast footage of these bunkers throughout the war. Just last week, as the US held its midterm elections, Iran released another video showing rows of missiles stored inside a labyrinth-like facility.

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That earlier release also included footage of a missile being launched into the sky from a desert landscape. The repeated publication of such material suggests Tehran is using visual evidence of its military capacity as part of its public messaging during the conflict.

Iranian Officials Warn of Wider Retaliation

Ali Abdollahi used the visit to the complex to issue a stark warning that any renewed attack on Iran could prompt retaliation beyond the Middle East. He said that if the enemy made another move against Iran, the response would extend beyond the region.

US President Donald Trump has taken a different tone. He said the conflict was effectively over and that further military strikes against Iran were highly unlikely, although he also kept open the possibility of new strikes. Trump made these remarks after meeting Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is Qatar's foreign minister and a key mediator.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he saw no need to attack Iran again. He argued that the economic pressure applied by the United States had been so devastating that major combat operations were not necessary at this time, and he said he had told allies this during the Paris meeting.

European diplomats attending the Paris meeting have pressed Rubio to avoid any new escalation against Iran. Britain's foreign minister Ed Miliband called for a greater effort to end the conflict, warning that an ongoing stalemate was causing deep economic pain. He said the countries must move beyond the no war, no peace situation and called for an all-out diplomatic effort to end the conflict, prevent a nuclear Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz properly.

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Strait of Hormuz Closure Drives Next Steps

Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the major exit route for Gulf energy exports, has sent oil prices soaring. That increase has been a major factor in the setbacks suffered by Trump's Republicans in last week's midterm elections.

Washington has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports. In August, the United States also announced what it called an economic asphyxiation campaign aimed at strangling Iran's economy, which was already battered by years of sanctions.

Tehran has said its offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days remains on the table, provided Washington agrees to a set of conditions. Those demands include ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

The French foreign ministry said the Paris talks would focus on the Iran crisis and its security and economic repercussions for the region and the wider international community. Whether those discussions produce a path to reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains a central question for oil markets and for governments in Europe and the Gulf.