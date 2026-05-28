Iran Reveals Draft Framework Deal with US: Naval Blockade Lift, Hormuz Reopening, and Troop Withdrawal

Iranian state television discloses a draft agreement with the US that includes lifting the naval blockade, restoring Strait of Hormuz traffic, and US troop withdrawal from the Gulf, amid fragile ceasefire and ongoing negotiations.

Iran ian state television has disclosed a draft framework agreement with the United States that outlines key commitments, including the lifting of the naval blockade on Iran , the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and the withdrawal of American military forces from the Gulf region.

The revelation comes amid ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington to end the war that began on February 28 and has since engulfed the Middle East. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8, but the talks have been marked by mutual distrust and sporadic violations. The broadcaster's report on Wednesday cited what it described as a draft outline of a potential memorandum of understanding, while emphasizing that the text remained not finalized and subject to further discussions.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, Iran has maintained tight control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy passage, while the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coasts on April 13. According to the draft, the United States has committed itself to lifting Iran's naval blockade and to cease harassing ships passing to or from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In return, Iran would allow commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume within one month, as it had before the war. However, the draft specifies that Iran would continue to manage shipping lanes, inspect vessels, and impose service fees on ships-measures that have been implemented only since the conflict began. Importantly, these commitments would not apply to military vessels, and Tehran has not agreed to unconditionally reopen the strait.

On the issue of US troop withdrawal, the draft indicates that Washington has given a commitment to the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding this matter, though it remains unclear whether the commitment refers only to forces deployed before and during the war or also includes existing US military bases in the Gulf region. Following the agreement on the framework, Tehran and Washington would enter a 60-day negotiation period, during which they would discuss unresolved issues.

If the negotiations reach a final agreement within that period, the accord is expected to be approved by a binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council. The draft deal has provoked mixed reactions both domestically and internationally. In Iran, some citizens have expressed despair, fearing that a deal will diminish hopes for regime change. They had pleaded for US President Donald Trump to resume the war, believing that only military intervention could topple the hard-line regime.

However, Trump's recent policies have eroded that trust. One local told The Jerusalem Post that everyone had been waiting for Trump to finish what he started and uproot the regime, but now that trust has weakened significantly. Another civilian stated that people believe America fought only for its own national interests, and there is no sign of support for regime change. They added that the regime cannot be changed through civil methods and saw no way out other than war.

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing to meet with his Cabinet to discuss the next steps at a precarious moment for the talks. The emerging deal has already exposed the US president to criticism that Iran's hard-line leaders will emerge from the conflict battered but emboldened. Talks were further complicated after US forces carried out what the Pentagon called defensive strikes on missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran on Monday.

The US said it acted with restraint in light of the weekslong ceasefire, while Iran decried the action as a sign of bad faith and unreliability. The war has also sparked concern that it could plunge the world into a financial crisis, as warned by the European Central Bank. Tehran's decision to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz for ships carrying regional oil, natural gas, and other critical supplies has been a focal point of global concern and economic pain.

As the negotiations continue, the international community watches closely to see whether the draft framework can lead to a lasting peace or if further conflict is inevitable





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