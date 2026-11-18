Bahrain and Kuwait intercept Iranian drone strikes following US retaliation on Qeshm Island. ADNOC reports casualties in the Strait of Hormuz as regional tensions escalate severely.

Iran launched coordinated drone attacks against Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities following precise United States military strikes on Qeshm Island. This retaliatory wave occurred just hours after Tehran claimed to have targeted a U.S. radar installation in Bahrain, signaling a rapid and volatile cycle of aggression in the Persian Gulf. The strikes represent a direct response to American military actions and highlight the deteriorating security environment in the Middle East.

The Iranian Army publicly stated that its drones successfully targeted Patriot air defense systems and missile launch platforms at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait. This declaration was broadcast by state television IRIB, asserting that the strikes were a direct response to hostile actions by what it termed the terrorist U.S. military. The announcement came as Kuwaiti military forces actively engaged their air defenses to counter these hostile drone threats.

Also read US carries out self-defense strike on IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island

Concurrently, Bahrain confirmed that its own air defense systems intercepted air attacks early in the day. These interceptions followed reports from Tehran's Revolutionary Guard, which had claimed to strike a base utilized by U.S. forces in Bahrain the previous day. The United Arab Emirates-based oil giant ADNOC reported significant collateral damage, noting that one of its vessels was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

The immediate trigger for this intensified conflict was a U.S. military strike on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile site located on Iran's Qeshm Island. A U.S. military official described the action as a precise response to ongoing IRGC aggression that had targeted U.S. personnel and assets in the region. The operation was designed to dismantle specific military capabilities rather than cause broad infrastructural damage.

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U.S. Central Command stated that it remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect American interests across the Middle East. This offensive followed a pattern where Iran attempted to strike U.S. military installations three times in five days. All previous attempts were intercepted by U.S. forces, highlighting the defensive readiness of American troops in the area. The U.S. official emphasized that the strike was launched in self-defense against the recent wave of Iranian aggression.

The commercial impact of the violence is already visible, with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company confirming that a crew member remains missing after its ship was hit in the Strait of Hormuz. Eleven other crew members sustained injuries and are receiving medical care, while search and rescue operations continue. This incident underscores the growing danger to maritime shipping in a critical global energy chokepoint.

Monitoring agencies indicate that ships are now facing attacks in or near the Strait of Hormuz on a near-daily basis. Iran claims responsibility for targeting vessels it deems to be transiting without permission, while the U.S. military has previously halted ships for violating naval blockades on Iranian ports. The security environment has deteriorated rapidly, threatening the free flow of oil through these waters.

In response to the unstable security conditions, Iraq has resumed oil exports to Turkey through a pipeline at an initial capacity of 120,000 barrels per day. Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair al-Abadi announced that this figure will gradually increase to 500,000 barrels per day. This move is part of a strategy to diversify export routes and reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, which is now heavily contested.

Diplomatic efforts are under severe strain as Kuwait's foreign ministry condemned the drone attack as a dangerous escalation. The ministry warned that such attacks threaten regional security and undermine de-escalation efforts. Despite Iranian claims that the U.S. strikes on Qeshm Island caused no damage to residential or commercial areas, the military confrontation has intensified significantly, leaving Gulf nations on high alert.

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Iraq is moving to strengthen the resilience of its oil export infrastructure following the disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The capacity is fairly small compared to other pipelines in the region, such as the Saudi East-West pipeline which has a capacity of 7 million barrels per day. Nevertheless, this deal signed with Turkey aims to mitigate the risks associated with the volatile security situation in the Persian Gulf.

The conflict has drawn sharp international reactions as Gulf nations face retaliatory bombardment following U.S. strikes on an Iranian island. The Iranian army's statement regarding the targeting of U.S. military platforms at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait confirms the direct nature of the retaliation. Kuwait's military urged the public to follow security and safety advice as the nation defends against these hostile drone threats.

The foreign ministry of Kuwait posted a statement on social media condemning the actions. It stated that the continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens the region's security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation. The situation remains fluid as both sides assert their military capabilities and strategic objectives in the face of escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, Bahrain said its air defenses intercepted attacks early Wednesday, a day after Tehran's Revolutionary Guard said it struck a base used by the U.S. The Iranian official Ahmad Nafisi, deputy provincial governor of the southern province of Hormozgan, quoted by the official IRNA news agency, noted that the U.S. attacks caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas. This assertion stands in contrast to the significant military engagement reported by the United States and its allies.