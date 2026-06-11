Iran Responds to US Strikes, Firing at Gulf States and Jordan; Other News

The news text provides updates on various topics, including Iran's response to US strikes, the case against the 'Broadview Six', Trump's surprising take on inflation, a Somali soccer referee's welcome home, Glenn Close's Oscar honor, Honda's car recall, a viral phenomenon in Argentina, a beloved dog statue's future, OB-GYN group's vaccine recommendations, a photo of wild horses, climate change's impact on coastal floods, brain-challenging activities, in-flight anxiety coping strategies, AI research funding, and dance benefits for the elderly.

Iran responds to a second day of US strikes by firing at Gulf states and Jordan Transcripts show grand jurors dismissed for disagreeing with case against ‘ Broadview Six ’ Trump has a new, surprising take on the higher cost of living: 'I love the inflation' Somali soccer referee denied entry to US for World Cup is welcomed home as a hero Glenn Close will get an Oscar at last — honorarily.

So will Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman Honda recalls more than 880,000 cars due to a problem with rear suspension components Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air OB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first time A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany Climate change makes once-rare coastal floods more likely, study says Challenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do it Worries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxiety Anthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutions You should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ag





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Strikes Firing Gulf States Jordan Grand Jurors Case Broadview Six Inflation Soccer Referee OB-GYN Group Vaccine AI Economic Impact Job Loss Dance Music Elderly Anxiety Climate Change Wild Horses Photo Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban Khost Province Civilian Children Airstrikes Mud-Brick Homes Ruins Digging Graves Mourners Residents Standing On Ruins Standing On Coffins Standing On Graves Standing On Ruins Of Mud-Brick Homes Standing On Ruins Of Mud-Brick Homes After Air Standing On Ruins Of Mud-Brick Homes After Air Standing On Ruins Of Mud-Brick Homes After Air Including Children Standing On Ruins Of Mud-Brick Homes After Air Including Children In Mana A Village In Afghanistan’S Khost Province Standing On Ruins Of Mud-Brick Homes After Air Including Children In Mana A Village In Afghanistan’S Khost Province Wednesday June 10 2026

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US strikes Iran after blaming Tehran for helicopter crash as Iran fires backBahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host U.S. troops — came under Iranian fire.

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U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate as Trump Warns of 'Paying the Price' for Stalled NegotiationsPresident Donald Trump warned that Tehran would 'pay the price' for stalled negotiations, and Iran responded with strikes targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. The U.S. resumed strikes against Iran after an American helicopter was shot down, and the third back-and-forth strikes this week have tested a two-month shaky ceasefire. Both countries seem to be looking for a way to end the conflict, but Iran has proved resilient despite weeks of heavy bombing. The U.S. wants to see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, while Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful and demands relief from sanctions.

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Iran responds to a second day of US strikes by firing at Gulf states and JordanIt was the third time this week that back-and-forth strikes have rattled the Middle East.

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Iran latest: Latest US strikes increase pressure on Iran to reach a dealThe hostilities that erupted earlier in the week continued Thursday morning when the United States launched a new round of airstrikes on Iran, which soon reciprocated with its own attacks on three neighboring countries. The exchange was the third one of the week as the two-month-old ceasefire was tested again.

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