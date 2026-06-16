Iran Resistance Leader Welcomes US-Iran Understanding, Says Peace Threatens Regime's Survival

Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, supports the emerging US-Iran agreement to end hostilities but warns that peace is more dangerous to the Islamic Republic than war. She calls for human rights guarantees in any deal.

Maryam Rajavi , the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran NCRI , on Monday expressed support for the emerging understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at ending hostilities.

She stated that peace poses a greater threat to the survival of the Islamic Republic than military confrontation. Rajavi emphasized that the NCRI backs efforts to end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the Iranian people. For nearly five decades, the Iranian Resistance has sought freedom and peace, and through 133 revelations over the past 35 years, it has acted as the most significant barrier preventing the ruling theocracy from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Rajavi welcomed any understanding to end the war and the suffering of the Iranian people, noting that in Iran, only the remnants of the mullahs and the Shah have wanted war. Her remarks came one day after President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran had reached a memorandum of understanding establishing a 60-day framework for negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

This agreement also paves the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade. The agreement is expected to be formally signed on Friday in Switzerland. Rajavi argued that the regime's pursuit of nuclear weapons, support for terrorist proxies, and efforts to destabilize the Middle East are central pillars of its strategy for preserving clerical rule.

The effort to produce nuclear weapons, warmongering, and meddling in regional countries are part of the survival strategy of the religious fascism ruling Iran, and it will not abandon them as long as it can. She said that peace and de-escalation threaten the regime by weakening one of its most effective tools for suppressing dissent and deflecting attention from mounting domestic unrest.

War is this regime's shield against popular uprisings, while peace and a ceasefire are, as Khomeini put it, like poison for it. The overthrow of the regime is the responsibility of the Iranian people and their organized Resistance. Rajavi also urged that any future agreement with Tehran address the regime's ongoing human rights abuses. She reiterated that any international agreement to end the war must include an end to the execution of political prisoners and the killing of protesters.

Reports indicate that Iran carried out more than 2,200 executions in 2025, describing it as the bloodiest year of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's rule, with political prisoners, dissidents, and anti-regime activists continuing to face the threat of execution and severe repression. Tehran has increasingly relied on executions and intimidation as it confronts mounting economic pressures, domestic unrest, and growing challenges to its rule.

A major rally is planned for Saturday in Paris, where organizers say tens of thousands of Iranian expatriates and supporters from across Europe and North America are expected to call for an end to political executions and express support for a democratic republic in Iran. The event is expected to draw lawmakers, former heads of state, diplomats, military officials, human rights advocates, and other international figures.

The NCRI has long promoted Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan for a future Iranian republic, which calls for free elections, separation of religion and state, gender equality, abolition of the death penalty, an independent judiciary, protections for minorities, and a non-nuclear Iran living in peace with its neighbors. The plan has drawn support from thousands of lawmakers worldwide, along with former heads of state, senior government officials, military leaders, and dozens of Nobel laureates who have endorsed its vision for a democratic Iran.

The NCRI is best known internationally for exposing Iran's clandestine nuclear activities, including its 2002 revelation of the Natanz enrichment facility, a disclosure that helped expose Tehran's covert nuclear program and played a central role in triggering years of international scrutiny and sanctions targeting the regime's atomic ambitions





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