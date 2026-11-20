Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei dismisses Washington's claims of biological weapons development by comparing them to the false intelligence used to justify the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

Iran has firmly dismissed Washington's latest allegations that Tehran is developing biological or chemical weapons, invoking the historical controversy surrounding the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Iran ian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei characterized the new American claims as part of a familiar and dangerous pattern of misleading narratives used to justify military aggression. The rebuttal underscores the deepening diplomatic rift between the two nations as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

Baqaei directly challenged the international community on the social media platform X regarding this latest development. He questioned whether the world was expected to suffer from collective amnesia about the events of 2003. The spokesperson specifically referenced the presentation given by former US Secretary of State Colin Powell to the UN Security Council in February of that year. Powell's presentation was designed to establish the narrative that Baghdad possessed weapons of mass destruction, a claim that ultimately helped build public support for the invasion.

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The Iranian spokesperson argued that the consequences of that war were devastating for Iraqis, the wider region, and American society. He described the current allegations against Iran as following the same fraudulent script as the intelligence used to justify the Iraq conflict. Baqaei challenged the world to remember the historical lessons learned from the 2003 intervention rather than allowing another large-scale deception to unfold. He warned that the international community is being asked to repeat a historical pattern that leads to catastrophic regional consequences.

His remarks followed US President Donald Trump's comments to Fox News on Wednesday, in which he stated there were indications Iran could be pursuing biological or chemical weapons. Trump cited damage to Iran's nuclear program as context for these new warnings. Trump had previously cited Iran's alleged nuclear threat as a primary justification for the US-Israeli war against Tehran, which was launched in February. This escalation in rhetoric comes amidst ongoing strikes, counterclaims, and warnings of further retaliation across the Middle East.

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Iranian officials view these new accusations not as isolated security concerns, but as part of a deliberate strategy to manufacture consent for military action. The Foreign Ministry's response was aimed at pre-empting what they describe as an orchestrated media campaign designed to obscure the reality of US foreign policy motives. Baqaei described the current narrative as following what he called the same fraudulent script used in the past to deceive global audiences.

The invocation of the 2003 Iraq invasion serves as a powerful rhetorical tool for Tehran to isolate the United States diplomatically. By framing the current situation as a repetition of historical falsehoods, Iran aims to prevent other nations from supporting potential military interventions. Baqaei's comparison to the fictional character Dory from Finding Nemo highlighted the perceived absurdity of expecting the world to forget the outcomes of previous deceptive wars. He asked if the world had learned from the consequences of the 2003 war or would allow another deception.

This diplomatic clash occurs amidst a broader backdrop of heightened hostilities in the region. Recent incidents include a Houthi militia missile aimed at southern Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition. These security events underscore the fragility of the current regional order and amplify the stakes of the verbal war between Washington and Tehran. The rejection of these allegations marks a significant deterioration in trust between the two nations.

Iran's insistence on citing the Colin Powell UN presentation suggests that any future diplomatic engagement will be heavily scrutinized through the lens of past betrayals. The Iranian government is likely to use this narrative to galvanize domestic support and appeal to international skepticism regarding US intelligence reports. The coming days will be critical in determining whether these rhetorical exchanges escalate into concrete military actions or if diplomatic channels can still prevent another major conflict.