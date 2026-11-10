Iran Rejects French Refrigerator Hack Accusations Amid Iron Gate Blockade

Iran rejects Paris accusations it hacked French grocery refrigerators, as the US tightens its Iran blockade and Tehran and Moscow plan Caspian Sea trade routes.

Iran has rejected French accusations that its government was behind a cyberattack on commercial refrigeration units in grocery stores across France, while Washington and Tehran continue to trade sharp words over the wider Iran conflict. Iran's foreign ministry said in an official statement on Tuesday that it strongly rejects the baseless accusations made by the French government. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi went further, accusing the French government of shifting blame for its failures onto others.

The dispute follows a finding by the Paris Prosecutor's Office, which said on Monday that investigators had evidence Iran was behind the October 11 hack. The attack spoiled tons of food and caused about 20 fires. The prosecutors accused a cyber unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of carrying out the costly attack.

Also read Iran behind France grocery store refrigerator and freezer hacks, prosecutor says

Iran Denies Role in French Grocery Refrigerator Hack

Iran's foreign ministry denies any responsibility for the refrigerator sabotage, which the Paris Prosecutor's Office says targeted grocery stores across France. Tehran argues the accusations are a political tool rather than a factual finding.

According to the prosecutors office, About 700 supermarkets were targeted in the attack. The hack raised temperatures inside refrigerators, forcing the loss of large quantities of food and sparking about 20 fires.

Advertisement

In its statement, Iran's foreign ministry said the allegations were being made with the aim of diverting public opinion away from France's destructive policies in West Asia and the region surrounding Iran. The ministry also said the accusations were an attempt to conceal France's own weaknesses in governance and its inability to meet the demands of its people.

Araghchi added that Iran did not use its power to support massacres in Gaza or bombings of schools and hospitals, a statement that linked the refrigerator dispute to broader criticism of French foreign policy.

Rubio and Trump Weigh Escalation in the Iran War

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday at a G7 meeting in Paris that there was no need for major combat operations in Iran, because the economic pressure campaign was working well. His comments signaled that Washington sees economic measures as the primary tool in its current approach.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, President Trump said he does not currently see any reason to escalate the war. He nonetheless defended the decision to start the conflict as historically a good decision, despite its economic impact.

Iran and Russia, meanwhile, pursue their own response. Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, said on X that Iranian and Russian officials discussed the Caspian Sea, how to counter unilateral U.S. actions, and the so-called Iron Gate plan. Gharibabadi said Tehran and Moscow emphasize the need for coordination and cooperation in the face of common threats.

Iron Gate Blockade Reshapes Caspian Sea Trade

The United States has launched Task Force Iron Gate, a new blockade plan intended to block overland trade into Iran as well as prevent trade across the Caspian Sea. Adm. Brad Cooper, the leader of Central Command, said the establishment of the task force reinforces the success of the ironclad blockade against Iran at sea.

Advertisement

The Caspian Sea has become a key trade route between Iran and Russia as the war drags on. The landlocked body of water sits along the northern border of Iran, just 80 miles from Tehran, and the southeast border of Russia, making it a direct route for shipping. It is unclear what the Iron Gate task force's capabilities will be, and it will be made up of about 20 civilian and military personnel located in Florida.

Maritime risks are also rising. A projectile struck a tanker off the northeast coast of Oman on the southern route favored by the United States, at about 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, which is 5:30 p.m. in Oman. The master of the ship said no one was injured and there was no environmental impact. A full damage assessment would be conducted once the sun rose the next morning, according to the report. There was no word on who fired the projectile, although Iran has targeted ships along the Omani coast for months.

The strike came as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on social media, We control the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said ships should not take the southern route and should instead transit along the Iranian coast.

European Allies Hold Back on Red Sea Security Pledges

European Union nations have not made any commitments to bolster security in the Red Sea, Italy's defense minister Crosetto said on Tuesday. The effort is meant to protect commercial shipping from fire by Iran or its Yemeni allies, the Houthi rebels, in the Red Sea and surrounding waters.

Crosetto told Reuters that, despite the lack of progress, the EU's senior diplomat Kaja Kallas fully understood the importance of the request. Kallas wrote to the 27 EU member states in September to ask them to boost their contributions to the initiative. Crosetto said about one-third of European operations depend on Italy's contribution, and that other countries, far larger than Italy, contribute much less.