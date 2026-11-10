Iran's foreign ministry rejects French claims it hacked supermarket fridges, as Paris summons Iran's ambassador and seeks EU sanctions over cyberattacks.

Iran's foreign ministry has categorically rejected French government accusations that Tehran was responsible for cyberattacks on supermarket refrigerators in France. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry described the allegations as baseless and one-sided. The dispute follows the October 11 and 12 attacks, which raised temperatures in fridges and freezers across France and forced many stores to throw away entire inventories of perishable food.

Hundreds of French supermarkets were hit by the attacks. The French government has linked the incident to Iran, and Paris has responded with diplomatic and economic pressure. Tehran has pushed back firmly against those claims.

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Iran Denies Role in France Supermarket Cyberattacks

Iran's foreign ministry states that it categorically rejects the French government's accusations regarding alleged cyber activities in France. In its statement, the ministry said it strongly condemns what it called a hackneyed policy of levelling accusations against the Islamic republic.

Tehran also said it would not hesitate to take necessary and appropriate measures to safeguard its national interests and security in the face of what it described as unlawful foreign activities. The ministry's language signals that Iran is prepared to respond, although the statement did not specify which measures it had in mind.

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France Summons Iran Ambassador and Seeks Sanctions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot responded by summoning Iran's ambassador and seeking European-level sanctions. On Tuesday, Barrot said Paris would 'rule nothing out' and would take all measures, including those it may not disclose publicly, that France deems proportionate and necessary to deter any further attacks.

Barrot's statement emphasized deterrence, signaling that Paris intends to prevent further attacks on the country's food retail infrastructure. According to the foreign minister, some of the measures France may take have not been made public.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded later on Tuesday by blaming the French government for the incident. Writing on X, Araghchi said the French government was unable to manage fridges, let alone address grievances of its people, and was shifting blame for its failures onto others.

EU Response and Impact on Supermarkets

The European Union said on Tuesday that it would look to provide a 'swift and united response' after France's announcement. That response is pending discussion with EU member states.

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For French supermarkets, the consequences were concrete: the October 11 and 12 attacks raised temperatures in refrigerators and freezers, and many stores were forced to discard entire inventories of perishable food. The source does not provide figures on total losses, so the full financial scale of the damage is not reported here.

Shoppers and retailers face the prospect of further disruption if similar attacks recur, which is why Paris has tied its response to deterrence. Iran's denial and France's accusations now sit at the centre of a diplomatic dispute between Paris and Tehran, with the European Union weighing a collective position.