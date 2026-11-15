Iran's Revolutionary Guard dismisses French allegations of supermarket cyberattacks as an Israeli false flag, rejecting Paris's blame for the refrigeration sabotage.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a sharp rejection of French allegations regarding recent cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, accusing Israel of orchestrating a deception. Hossein Mohebbi, a spokesperson for the IRGC, dismissed Paris's claims as ridiculous and warned that European nations are falling into an Israeli trap designed to stoke hostility against Tehran.

The French government had formally attributed the sabotage to Shahid Kaveh, a specialized cyber unit operating under the Revolutionary Guard's electronic warfare command, asserting that the attack caused extensive damage across the retail sector. This diplomatic clash highlights the intensifying cyber warfare tensions between Western European powers and Iran, with both sides offering conflicting narratives about the origin and intent behind the industrial disruptions.

Cyber Attack Mechanism Details

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French authorities identified the coordinated intrusions as targeting the industrial refrigeration control mechanisms within the retail infrastructure of the country. These targeted breaches occurred overnight between October 11 and 12, affecting more than 700 supermarket branches across the nation. According to the French Foreign Ministry, the interference with these critical cooling systems triggered significant property damage, including localized fires and the complete spoilage of food inventories. The financial impact of these events is substantial, with spoiled goods valued at tens of millions of euros, representing a major economic blow to the affected retail chains and highlighting the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to state-sponsored cyber operations.

Stakeholder Positions and Arguments

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi publicly stated on the platform X that France should beware of the Zionist regime's false flag trap. He asserted that the Revolutionary Guard does not target civilian infrastructure, distinguishing its operational doctrine from those of Washington and Tel Aviv. The Iranian Foreign Ministry echoed these sentiments on Tuesday, rejecting the French allegations as entirely groundless and declaring that Tehran will adopt all necessary measures to safeguard its national security and strategic interests. This stance directly contradicts the findings of French investigators, who maintain that Shahid Kaveh was responsible for the coordinated sabotage campaign that disrupted supply chains and caused widespread public inconvenience.

Diplomatic and Economic Consequences

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In response to the incident, Paris announced its intention to formally summon Iran's ambassador to discuss the severity of the cyber-assault. French officials are actively lobbying for additional European Union sanctions to penalize Iranian officials and entities implicated in the incident. These diplomatic efforts aim to isolate the targeted Iranian cyber units and deter future attacks on European retail infrastructure. The situation adds to the existing geopolitical tensions, as France seeks to build continental backing against Tehran's alleged aggressive cyber activities. The proposed sanctions represent a significant escalation in the economic and diplomatic pressure being applied by European nations in response to state-sponsored cyber intrusions.

Regional Security Implications

This incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional instability, with France recently rocked by fresh mass protests over soaring living costs and police powers. The timing of the cyberattacks and the subsequent diplomatic fallout raises questions about the broader strategic goals of the involved actors. While Iranian officials argue that the claims are fabricated to garner support for Israeli interests, French authorities remain firm in their attribution of blame to the IRGC. The debate over the origin of the attack underscores the complex nature of modern cyber warfare, where attribution is often contested and public perception plays a critical role in shaping international policy. The ongoing dispute will likely influence future diplomatic engagements and security cooperation between Iran and European Union member states.