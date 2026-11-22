Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledges that the United States economic siege under Donald Trump is harder than military conflict, citing soaring inflation and energy crises as the regime faces unprecedented isolation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Saturday that the economic battle facing the Islamic Republic is far more difficult than a conflict fought with missiles. This admission comes as the administration of President Donald Trump tightens its campaign to isolate Tehran through sweeping naval blockades and expanded sanctions against the nation's oil trade and financial networks. The intense pressure has triggered soaring inflation, worsening energy shortages, and heightened fears of renewed anti-regime unrest within the country's battered economy.

Speaking at a capital markets conference in Tehran, Pezeshkian described the situation as a silent war that is significantly harder than one involving launched missiles and physical destruction. He explicitly told economic actors that they are dealing with no easy battle, highlighting the unprecedented strain on the nation's financial systems. Despite this stark admission, the President insisted that the country has resisted efforts by its adversaries to completely cripple its infrastructure and sovereignty.

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The Iranian leadership is currently grappling with severe natural gas and electricity shortages that threaten factory production and job security as the nation approaches winter. Pezeshkian urged officials to keep industrial facilities running rather than cutting power to government offices, acknowledging that authorities had previously prioritized residential electricity to avoid public anger. However, the combination of worsening energy deficits, soaring inflation, and declining living standards has created a volatile environment where officials fear renewed social instability.

Damage to gas-processing infrastructure has significantly compounded Iran's longstanding energy problems, with officials projecting a domestic gas shortfall of roughly 430 million cubic meters. This figure represents a substantial increase from the approximately 300 million cubic meters projected previously. The danger for Tehran extends beyond lost production and rising prices to the prospect that mounting economic hardship could reignite demonstrations against the Islamic Republic, particularly after a gathering of more than 1,000 protesters occurred earlier in the week in Abdanan.

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In response to these internal pressures, Iranian authorities are preparing to deploy a new artificial intelligence-enabled neighborhood monitoring system through the Basij paramilitary force. This initiative, presented as a neighborhood assistance program, would allow Basij personnel to identify influential residents and map local resources, thereby expanding the organization's reach into communities already facing mounting economic hardship. The move underscores the regime's anxiety about the potential for renewed anti-regime demonstrations amid the collision of energy shortages and economic decline.

Washington is simultaneously pressing its campaign to sever Tehran's remaining sources of revenue and force the regime toward an agreement without launching another major military offensive. On Friday, the US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on Iranian oil intermediaries accused of diverting proceeds from petroleum sales. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply and may never see revenue from oil already sold, describing the situation by declaring that the ship is sinking.

Bessent later appeared on Newsmax to hail the administration's isolation campaign as the greatest program in the history of the world to isolate a single country, asserting that it is working effectively. Washington is extending this campaign beyond the naval blockade by targeting Iran's overland smuggling routes and sanctions-evasion networks through the recently established US Central Command initiative. This effort aims to disrupt illicit shipments and revenue flows through Iran's land corridors and the Caspian Sea.

Reports cited diplomatic sources indicating that Donald Trump favors intensifying this economic campaign over launching another broad military offensive. The strategy reportedly includes pressing regional governments to shut down routes used to disguise Iranian oil shipments and circumvent US sanctions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the economic pain inflicted on the regime is extraordinary and compounding daily, suggesting that the current pressure is sufficient to achieve strategic goals without further kinetic military action.