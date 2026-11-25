Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian praised Prophet Muhammad's stance on women's rights days after singer Parastoo Ahmadi received 74 lashes for performing without a hijab.

Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian made a statement on X on Wednesday asserting that the Prophet Muhammad championed the fight against violence toward women and stood firmly against discrimination. This declaration occurred shortly after the Iran ian regime ordered singer Parastoo Ahmadi to be lashed 74 times for performing at a concert without wearing a hijab.

Contradiction Between Official Rhetoric and Legal Reality

President Pezeshkian wrote on the social media platform that the flourishing of women is a source of pride for Islamic Iran. He stated that all laws and measures must be directed toward securing the rights, safety, and development of both men and women in the country. However, women in Iran face severe restrictions under the current legal framework. Human rights organizations describe the situation as gender apartheid, noting that the legal minimum age for marriage is 13. Fathers can obtain judicial permission to marry off daughters who are even younger than that threshold. Women also encounter significant barriers to obtaining a divorce. Laws granting men unilateral divorce rights make it extremely difficult for women to prove sufficient grounds in court. Furthermore, Iran lacks specific legislation that criminalizes domestic violence or marital rape.

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Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Receives Punishment for Concert

Popular Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi received 74 lashes on Monday after being sentenced for performing without a hijab. Ahmadi, who is 29 years old, and eight members of her production team were sentenced by a court in Qom. The group had performed at a concert that was streamed online in 2024. The performance took place at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai and gained millions of views online. The court ruled that the group had violated legal and cultural norms. They described the performance as obscene and vulgar. Ahmadi, Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashkari appeared at the prosecutor's office in Qom where the sentences were carried out. Iran International reported that Ahmadi and four other team members received the lashes on Monday. Human rights groups have slammed the verdict. They called the punishment a form of torture and a crime against humanity. Compulsory hijab laws apply to girls starting around age seven. These laws are strictly enforced by morality police who often use violence and intimidation. Women and girls above puberty must conceal their hair. They must wear long, loose-fitting clothing to disguise their figures.

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Public Condemnation and Activist Response

Iranian activists quickly condemned the President's comments as hypocritical. Niyak Ghorbani spoke to the Daily Mail about the statement. She said the flourishing of women in Mr. Pezeshkian's telling is nothing but child marriage, bullets, the noose, and the prison cell. Ghorbani stated that Iranian women have flourished in defiance of this regime. She argued their salvation lies not in negotiating with the regime but in ending it. Another activist named Lily Moo also criticized the statement. She pointed out that every morning with an Islamic call to prayer, Pezeshkian's government is executing innocent Iranian men, women, and children. Critics argue the statement ignores the daily violence and intimidation faced by women. People flooded the comments on the Iranian leader's post. One person commented on the high rate of women being killed. The commenter told the President to drop dead and leave them alone. Another person asked how officials can show their faces while whipping innocent girls. They questioned the claim of fighting violence against women.

Background of Dress Code Enforcement and Protests

Iran passed a hijab and chastity law in 2024. The law is not yet officially implemented. It mandates severe punishments for women promoting nudity or improper dressing. Punishments include fines, flogging, and prison sentences ranging from five to 15 years for repeat offenders. Demonstrations swept across the Islamic Republic in 2022. The protests followed the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. Amini was a 22-year-old Kurdish woman. She was detained by morality police in Tehran in September 2022. The police detained her for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. At least 476 people were killed during the nationwide demonstrations. The deaths occurred during a crackdown by security forces. Female protesters burnt their headscarves during the protests. They waved them in the air in defiance of the clerical establishment. Many women and girls have stopped covering their hair in public since then. The Islamic Republic has responded with periodic waves of arrests. Security forces have issued warnings and closed businesses. These punitive measures aim to enforce the restrictive dress code.