Masoud Pezeshkian praised Prophet Muhammad's stance on women's rights days after singer Parastoo Ahmadi received 74 lashes, sparking widespread condemnation.

Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a statement on Wednesday claiming that the Prophet Muhammad championed the fight against violence against women. This declaration came just days after the regime lashed singer Parastoo Ahmadi 74 times for performing at a concert without a hijab.

President Statement Contradicts Recent Punishments

Pezeshkian's post on the social media platform X asserted that the Prophet of Islam stood against discrimination and restored women's dignity. The president wrote that the flourishing of women is a source of pride for Islamic Iran.

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He further stated that all laws and measures must be directed toward securing the rights, safety, and development of women and men in the country. The timing of this message has drawn sharp criticism given the recent brutal sentencing of the popular musician.

Singer Sentenced for Violating Dress Code Norms

Popular Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi received 74 lashes on Monday for performing without a hijab. The punishment was carried out at the prosecutor's office in the central city of Qom. Ahmadi, Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashkari appeared before officials where the sentences were executed.

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In June, Ahmadi, age 29, and eight members of her production team were sentenced by a court in Qom. The court ruled that the group had violated Iran's legal and cultural norms during a concert streamed online in 2024. The performance took place at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai and gained millions of views.

The court dubbed the performance obscene and vulgar, stating it breached established cultural boundaries. Human rights groups have slammed the verdict, calling the punishment a form of torture and a crime against humanity. The sentencing highlights the severe consequences for artists who defy state-mandated dress codes.

Legal Barriers and Gender Apartheid Allegations

Women's rights in Iran are severely restricted, with human rights groups describing the situation as gender apartheid. The legal minimum age for marriage in Iran is 13. Fathers can obtain judicial permission to marry off even younger daughters under current statutes.

Women also face significant barriers to divorce. Laws granting men unilateral divorce rights make it extremely difficult for a woman to prove sufficient grounds in court. Meanwhile, Iran lacks specific legislation criminalizing domestic violence or marital rape.

Compulsory hijab laws apply to girls starting around age seven. These rules are strictly enforced by morality police, who often use violence and intimidation to force women to comply. Women and girls above the age of puberty must conceal their hair with a hijab and wear long, loose-fitting clothing to disguise their figures.

New Laws and Public Backlash to Enforcement

Under Iran's hijab and chastity law, passed in 2024 but not yet officially implemented, women found promoting indecency face severe punishments. These include fines, flogging, and prison sentences ranging from five to 15 years for repeat offenders.

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In 2022, demonstrations swept across the Islamic Republic following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish woman was detained by morality police in Tehran in September that year for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Female protesters burnt their headscarves or waved them in the air during the nationwide demonstrations.

At least 476 people were killed in a crackdown by security forces during those unrests. Since then, many women and girls have stopped covering their hair in public altogether. This act serves as open defiance against the restrictive dress code established by the clerical establishment.

Critics Condemn Hypocrisy of Government Officials

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Iranian activist Niyak Ghorbani criticized Pezeshkian's comments. Ghorbani stated that the flourishing of women is, in reality, nothing but child marriage, bullets, the noose, and the prison cell. She argued that Iranian women have flourished in defiance of the regime, not thanks to it.

Activist Lily Moo added that the statement regarding safety was hypocritical. She noted that while Pezeshkian's government speaks of safety, every morning with an Islamic call to prayer, innocent Iranian men, women, and children are executed.

Users quickly flooded the comments on the Iranian leader's post, condemning the statement. One person questioned the president's morality while women face daily violence. Another user asked how officials can show their faces after whipping innocent girls and then talking about women's dignity.