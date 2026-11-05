Iran Prepares for Nuclear Attack Amid US Speculation

Iran issues civil defense guidelines for nuclear strikes following Tucker Carlson claims about Trump and Netanyahu. Analysts warn of potential Iranian retaliation.

Iran has initiated comprehensive contingency planning for a potential nuclear strike by the United States, responding to circulating online speculation regarding an alleged American war plan. The latest escalation in public discourse stems from comments made by conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on Sunday, who claimed that President Donald Trump faced pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to utilize nuclear means against Iran.

Carlson Claims Trump Pressured by Netanyahu

Tucker Carlson posted on X alleging that Israeli leadership urged the U.S. President to consider nuclear options to penetrate Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. This underground facility is located beneath the Karkas Mountains near the Natanz nuclear complex and is suspected by Western intelligence to house resumed enrichment programs. Carlson asserted that the Islamic Republic was actively working on its nuclear capabilities within these fortified structures.

Also read Iran Releases Missile Tunnel Footage Amid US Election Tensions and Nuclear Fears

President Donald Trump explicitly rejected the notion of employing nuclear weapons against Tehran during an interview with Politico on Tuesday. He stated clearly that he does not require such weaponry, dismissing the idea of using atomic bombs in the region. Despite this denial, the unpredictable nature of the current administration's foreign policy continues to generate significant uncertainty among international observers.

Public Civil Defense Guidelines Released

Before Carlson's social media post gained traction, state media had already begun broadcasting specific instructions to the Iranian public regarding survival strategies. The official Islamic Republic News Agency published a report on October 28 featuring representatives from the Isfahan Red Crescent Society and emergency services. These officials provided detailed recommendations on how citizens can shelter themselves and avoid radioactive contamination in the event of a nuclear attack.

Advertisement

The report was part of the country's annual Passive Defense Week campaign and included an approximately eight-minute video clip. This visual guide specifically analyzed the estimated impact of a 15-kiloton tactical nuclear device detonated underground near the Natanz site. The National Organization of Passive Defense, led by IRGC Brigadier General Gholemreza Jalali, oversees these civil protection measures across the nation.

Historical Context of Chemical Warfare Experience

Security analyst Alireza Taghavinia noted that Iran's readiness for such extreme warfare scenarios dates back to the conflict with Iraq between 1980 and 1988. During that eight-year war, former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's forces repeatedly deployed chemical weapons against Iranian troops and civilian populations. This historical trauma has shaped Iran's current military and civil defense infrastructure significantly over the decades.

Taghavinia explained that all Iranian military institutions maintain specialized units designed to counter chemical, microbial, and radioactivity attacks. The country possesses extensive practical experience in managing radiological threats due to its past exposure to chemical warfare. These institutional preparations are now being integrated into broader national security strategies as tensions with Western powers remain high.

Debate Over Nuclear Weapons Program Intensifies

Following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of the recent conflict launched by the U.S. and Israel, debates regarding Iran's nuclear stance have intensified publicly. While Khamenei instituted a fatwa against weapons of mass destruction in the 1990s, current political figures are addressing the topic more openly than before. Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei and Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Beghaei have both commented on the shifting national sentiment recently.

Advertisement

Analysts argue that the majority of the Iranian population now supports the production of nuclear weapons following the recent war. Taghavinia stated that if the U.S. or Israel were to make a mistake and launch a nuclear attack, Iran would undoubtedly test its own nuclear bomb. He emphasized that while Shiite jurisprudence currently prohibits such development, the technical and scientific capability exists to build a weapon immediately if necessary.