Iran Plans More Attacks on US Airbases in UK, Report Says

Iran is reportedly planning more attacks on US airbases in the UK, prompting the Pentagon to move aircraft from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk to other bases.

Iran is planning further attacks on US airbases in the UK, according to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail. The report follows the Pentagon withdrawing at least a dozen aircraft from RAF Mildenhall, a Royal Air Force base in Suffolk, after Iran ian threats against US military sites.

Nine air-to-air refuelling tankers were among the aircraft moved from RAF Mildenhall to other bases in the UK, Germany and Spain on Monday. The Mail understands there was no direct threat to RAF Mildenhall itself, but the Pentagon did not want to take any chances.

Also read Pentagon Pete Hit With Explosive Leak as Knives Come Out

How the Iranian Threat Led to the RAF Mildenhall Move

The Pentagon moved the aircraft as a precaution after concern from US authorities about the security threat from Tehran. The move reflects an extremely risk-averse approach to any threat against US expensive assets or personnel.

RAF Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, which the report describes as the only permanent US refuelling wing in the European combat zone. The wing operates the KC-135 Stratotanker.

Advertisement

The threat builds on an earlier plot. In September, five men were arrested in three vans loaded with suspected explosives near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which later turned out to contain just a single container of petrol.

The alleged plot was led by an Iranian handler and was not sophisticated, yet it had a major impact. The US decided to pull its B-1 bombers out of RAF Fairford, which had been used to launch airstrikes against Iran during the war in the Middle East.

Security Warnings From MI5 and US Officials

Sir Ken McCallum, the head of MI5, signalled a change in Iran's objectives in a speech last month at the Thames House headquarters. He said Tehran now has ambitions to come at harder targets like military sites.

Sir Ken McCallum added that the alleged terror plot at RAF Fairford was not unique in the UK. Previously, the Iranian regime focused on Jewish and Israeli targets, dissidents, journalists and perceived opponents.

Analysts say that merely threatening a US base and causing a change in military calculations will be seen as a success in Tehran. The report says the US reaction encouraged plotters, who realised that low-level plots using criminal proxies can cause massive disruption.

Advertisement

Alicia Kearns, shadow foreign minister, warned that until Burnham grows a backbone and takes defence seriously, the allies will not trust the UK. A US official said that US air force aircraft rotate between installations and operating locations for a variety of reasons.

In Washington, US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth called efforts to impeach him over the Iran war a stunt. He accused Thomas Massie, the Republican behind the proposed impeachment vote, of sabotage and of trying to damage Donald Trump. Hegseth insisted the US had achieved a flawless win against Iran.

Impact on US Forces in the UK and Next Steps

More than 12,000 US military personnel are stationed in the UK, operating from more than a dozen bases. Security at those sites is limited by the sheer acreage they occupy, and aircraft on the ground are often visible from publicly accessible positions.

Donald Trump announced earlier this week that the US is seeing positive momentum toward an end to the conflict with Iran. Whitehall sources say that even after the conflict ends, the threat in Britain is expected to endure.

The US is likely to continue moving aircraft, so further redeployments from UK bases could follow. The report did not specify dates for any future moves.