Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi arrested for murdering their pregnant daughter Helia in Sanandaj, adding to a spike in femicides in Iran during November 2025.

Iranian authorities have arrested Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi following the brutal murder of their nineteen-year-old daughter, Helia Fattahi, in the western city of Sanandaj. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has sparked outrage after human rights groups classified the killing as a so-called honour killing motivated by the victim's pregnancy.

Helia Fattahi was two months pregnant when she disclosed her condition to her family last week. Shortly after the revelation, her parents filed a formal complaint with the court. Upon returning to the family home, the parents allegedly forced Helia to swallow approximately 30 anticonvulsant pills. When they discovered she was still alive after the ingestion, they suffocated her with a pillow to ensure her death.

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Parental Confession and Official Motive

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the residence after being alerted to the situation. Sources indicate that both Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi confessed to killing their daughter immediately upon the arrival of the responders. Police subsequently arrested the couple later that same day.

While the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights and another rights group, Hana, have described the murder as a so-called honour killing driven by family honor codes, police are citing a different narrative. Law enforcement officials, quoting the parents, stated that the motive for the homicide was merely 'family disputes'. This discrepancy highlights the complex legal and social dynamics surrounding femicide cases in the region.

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Wave of Honour Killings Across Iran

The death of Helia Fattahi marks the third high-profile killing of a young woman or girl in Iran in just over a week. On November 18, Sadaf Haghbin was shot dead at her birthday party in Gilan province. Local media reported that a former boyfriend was the gunman, and the Khabaronline news site identified the likely motive as Haghbin's refusal to marry him.

Earlier, on 15 November, the body of sixteen-year-old student Sogand Sayyadi was discovered in the courtyard of her residential building in Kermanshah. Hengaw claimed that her father, Kioumars Sayyadi, murdered her in a so-called honour killing after she explicitly warned her high school that her father would hurt or kill her if she returned home. The teenager had been in contact with a prospective suitor whom her father opposed.

Details of Sogand Sayyadi's Tragedy

According to sources speaking to Hengaw, Kioumars Sayyadi severely assaulted his daughter in front of classmates and school staff. The abuse reportedly continued outside the school, where he repeatedly slammed her head against a wall. The next day, sources alleged that he threw her from the fifth floor of their home in Kermanshah.

Kioumars Sayyadi was detained on suspicion of assault and murder, while the school principal was arrested on suspicion of negligence, according to the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency citing provincial chief prosecutor Hamidreza Karimi. However, the school principal denies being summoned due to the daughter's choice of partner. Kermanshah's education department offered an alternative account, stating that the father visited solely to collect academic records and arrange a transfer to Gilan-e Gharb.

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Statistics on Gender-Based Violence

These recent cases contribute to a disturbing statistical trend regarding violence against women in Iran. According to Iran International, at least 84 women and girls were killed between March 21 and October 13. In 75 of those cases, the perpetrators were known to the victims. Notably, eight under-age girls were killed by fathers, brothers, or other blood relatives during that period.

Hengaw reported that there were at least 207 femicides across Iran in 2025. Of these, 31 involved suspected so-called honour motives. The data reveals that 13 women were killed after rejecting marriage proposals, 10 after seeking divorce, and 10 were victims of child marriage who were killed by their husbands.

Historical Context and Nesa Alizadeh

The pattern of violence extends back to earlier in the year. On October 29, Nesa Alizadeh, an eleven-grade student from Kalvans village in Khoy County, West Azerbaijan Province, was allegedly strangled to death by her father. Nesa Alizadeh's father considered her actions a source of 'dishonour' to the family. Sources told Hengaw that Nesa had left her family home several days before her death due to opposition to her chosen marriage partner.

Relatives forcibly dragged her back home, where her father allegedly attempted to arrange a hasty burial. Sogand Sayyadi had been living with her father and stepmother following her parents' separation several years earlier. During that time, her father had allegedly prevented her from having any contact with her mother, further illustrating the controlling dynamics often present in these tragic cases.