Iran on a Nuclear Crossroads: Maximum Pressure and the Threat of Israeli Aggression

This article explores the delicate situation facing Iran as it grapples with the re-election of Donald Trump and the escalating pressure from the US. Amidst growing tensions and threats of military action from Israel, Iran is facing a critical choice: to pursue its nuclear ambitions or risk further instability and aggression.

Tehran might be tempted to revive its nuclear program in the face of 'maximum pressure' from the US. But it will come with the added risk of Israeli aggression. Since Trump assumed office, Iranian officials have consistently voiced their support for dialogue and expressed a willingness to engage in negotiations with the new administration. However, any potential for a dialogue appeared to have been decisively shut down following a February 7 statement by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Addressing members of the Iranian military, Khamenei declared that engaging in negotiations with the US was neither a prudent nor an honourable course of action, unequivocally rejecting the prospect of talks between the two. This begs the question: How would Iran-US relations evolve under Trump, and how significant is the threat posed by Iran’s potential nuclear capabilities? Trump’s re-election marks a critical turning point for Iran. Even during his first presidency, Trump's policy of maximum pressure had led to significant economic, political, and military challenges for Tehran. Recent developments in the region indicate that Iran's deterrence capabilities have reached a critical low. An analysis of Iran's national security and defence doctrine reveals that it rests on three principal strategic pillars: the establishment of a forward defence line via non-state actors under the Quds Force, an extensive missile programme, and efforts to achieve nuclear threshold status. However, Israel's attacks in 2023 and 2024 have significantly weakened these pillars. Indeed, the elimination of Hezbollah leaders, the destruction of its command structures, and successful Israeli airstrikes against Iranian territory have complicated Iran’s ability to leverage these elements as an effective deterrent.Moreover, although Iran's missile programme is still impressive in terms of variety and quantity, its effectiveness was found to be limited during the April and October 2024 attacks. The majority of Iran's missiles either missed their targets or proved ineffective against hardened Israeli infrastructure. The Israeli strikes on October 26 severely damaged Iran's missile engine production facilities and solid fuel production capabilities. In particular, the strikes on the Shahroud missile complex have significantly constrained Iran's ability to develop long-range missiles. As a result of these strikes, Iran's most advanced air defence systems (S-300 PMU2) were rendered ineffective. The remaining systems are limited both in range and capability, thereby increasing Iran's vulnerability to external attacks. These vulnerabilities have prompted Tehran to reconsider the option of developing nuclear weapons





