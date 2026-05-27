Iran-Oman cooperation on Hormuz shipping included in draft US-Iran deal: report

Under the draft deal, Iran would commit to returning several commercial ships going through the Strait to pre-tension levels within a month, according to state media.

Under the draft deal, Iran would commit to returning several commercial ships going through the Strait to pre-tension levels within a month, according to state media.

US-Iran draft deal includes Tehran-Oman cooperation to manage Hormuz shipping: Iranian state media / TRT World A draft of a possible deal between Iran and the US includes cooperation between Tehran and Oman to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, reported Iranian state broadcasterIran would commit to returning the number of commercial ships going through the strait to pre-tension levels within a month, according to the draft, Iran'snews agency cited the broadcaster as reporting on Wednesday, adding that military vessels are not covered by the agreement. Washington has also "pledged to withdraw its military forces from Iran's periphery," it stated, adding that "whether this clause includes forces deployed to the region or forces residing in bases requires negotiation.

" “If a final agreement is reached within 60 days, this agreement will be approved in the form of a binding UN Security Council resolution," it said. Iran reaffirms enriched uranium not on agenda in US talksIran reaffirms enriched uranium not on agenda in US talksAn agreement has not yet been finalised and "no step will be taken by Iran without tangible verification," the report added.

Regional tensions boiled over on February 28 when the US and Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with barrages of drones and missiles that hit targets across the region as Tehran shuttered the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway, and periodically saying a peace deal was close. Iran reaffirms enriched uranium not on agenda in US talksIran reaffirms enriched uranium not on agenda in US talksErdogan tells Iran and Pakistan: Türkiye stands ready to support peace amid regional conflictIsraeli drone strike kills five in Gaza refugee campPakistan endorses China's global AI governance initiative during Sharif's Beijing visit





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