Iran official describes ‘main problem’ of negotiating with US

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen what he believes are the “sticking points” and the “main problem” of negotiating a peace deal with the United States. CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen what he believes are the"sticking points" and the"main problem" of negotiating a peace deal with the United States.

CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports. CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports.

Local authorities have estimated 1.2 million people packed into Madrid's city center to watch Pope Leo XIV lead Sunday Mass. CNN's Christopher Lamb reportsMexico City sports fans turned out to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human wave ever performed. Thousands of people gathered along one of the major avenues to help break the record. Search and rescue volunteers in Japan have found the body of 20-year-old James “Weston” Higginbotham who went missing during a family vacation.

The Auburn University student was found dead on Saturday outside Kyoto, his family said in a social media post. Police have told CNN the cause of death is still under investigation. CNN’s Hanako Montgomery reports. Pope Leo XIV led an audience in a youth prayer vigil in Madrid on Saturday during his visit to Spain.

CNN's Christopher Lamb reports on how the pope's trip aims to bring more young people into the Church. Five ISS astronauts temporarily shelter after leaks discovered NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew.





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