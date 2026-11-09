Iran Offers US Two-Point Plan for Strait of Hormuz Security

Iran's Foreign Ministry insists its existing proposal for maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz remains the only viable path, contingent on Washington ending naval blockades and lifting sanctions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Iran's two-day proposal to the United States remains the most practical framework for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, with progress depending on Washington's political will. Speaking at his weekly news conference on Monday, Baqaei emphasized that Tehran had not submitted a new proposal and that its existing plan remained on the table for immediate consideration by American officials.

Core Demands and Historical Context

Esmaeil Baqaei outlined that Iran's demands included lifting the US naval blockade, ending the war, releasing frozen Iranian assets and removing recently imposed sanctions. He said Iran would sign and implement only an agreement that fully protected its national interests and legal rights. Baqaei claimed Washington had already accepted these demands under the 14-point Islamabad memorandum but later violated its commitments.

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The 14-point Islamabad memorandum, reached in June, provided a framework for de-escalation, including arrangements for maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and an end to hostilities. However, disagreements over implementation and renewed military confrontations have prevented a lasting settlement, leaving shipping through the strategic waterway subject to continuing restrictions.

Diplomatic Channels and Regional Mediators

Esmaeil Baqaei said that Tehran remained in regular contact with mediators Pakistan and Qatar, thanking them for their diplomatic efforts to bridge the gap between Tehran and Washington. The remarks come amid efforts to revive an understanding reached through Pakistani mediation following the military conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

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Iran says US strikes on Qeshm Island caused no damage to vital infrastructure. Baqaei blamed US and Israeli military actions for insecurity in the waterway and said Iranian forces remained ready to respond to threats. He insisted that any lasting solution must address the root causes of the instability rather than merely treating the symptoms of maritime conflict.

Nuclear Obligations and IAEA Relations

On nuclear issues, Baqaei said Iran remained a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and had not suspended its obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He said US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities had disrupted the implementation of safeguards arrangements, making normal cooperation with the agency impossible.

Baqaei criticised the IAEA Board of Governors and Director General Rafael Grossi over what he described as their inadequate response to the attacks. He confirmed that IAEA inspectors had visited Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility several days earlier, adding that Tehran's diplomatic mission in Vienna maintained regular contact with the agency regarding these ongoing challenges.

Maritime Security and Future Outlook

On maritime security, Baqaei said vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage. This directive underscores Tehran's insistence on maintaining strict control over the strategic chokepoint while calling for an end to what it perceives as aggressive naval posturing by Western forces.

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Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei concluded that without a genuine shift in US policy and a return to the principles outlined in the Islamabad memorandum, security in the region will remain elusive. The spokesperson reaffirmed that Iran is prepared to engage in serious diplomacy but will not compromise on its core national security interests or the release of its frozen financial assets.