Iran Offers to Reopen Strait of Hormuz in Two Days If US Meets Demands

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reveals a 10-nation bloc supports Tehran's two-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on US sanctions relief and an end to naval blockades.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Monday that Tehran is prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days, provided that Washington agrees to specific conditions. These prerequisites include the immediate lifting of international sanctions and the cessation of the US naval blockade targeting Iranian ports. This diplomatic offer comes as part of broader regional efforts to de-escalate tensions and secure a comprehensive ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Economic Cooperation Organization Supports Two-Day Proposal

Abbas Araghchi announced that a regional bloc of ten nations has endorsed the Iranian plan to resume normal maritime traffic through the strategic waterway. During a press conference in Islamabad, the Iranian Foreign Minister confirmed that senior officials from Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan expressed positive support for the initiative. They voiced hope that this specific two-day timeline would serve as a catalyst for a definitive and comprehensive end to hostilities between Iran and the United States.

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Araghchi Diplomacy at Pakistan Economic Cooperation Meeting

The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Pakistan late on Sunday to attend the meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization. This gathering brought together high-level delegations from across Central and South Asia, as well as the Middle East, to discuss regional stability and economic cooperation. The strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz was likely a central topic, given its status as a vital artery for global energy supplies and the recent disruptions caused by the war. The endorsement by these ten nations provides Tehran with significant diplomatic backing for its diplomatic overtures to the United States.

Tehran Demands Sanctions Relief and Naval Blockade End

Before any ships can safely navigate the Strait of Hormuz again, Tehran insists that the United States must release frozen Iranian assets located abroad. Additionally, Iran requires the full removal of punitive sanctions that have crippled its economy and an immediate halt to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. These demands reflect the severe economic and military pressures Iran has faced since the conflict began. The blockade has severely restricted Iran's ability to export oil and import essential goods, exacerbating the humanitarian and economic crisis within the country.

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Conflict Timeline and US Military Posture in the Region

The current war between the United States and Israel, launched on February 28, has killed members of Iran's leadership and demanded that Tehran cease all nuclear-related activities. In response, Tehran launched counterstrikes that targeted Washington's regional assets and Gulf allies, sending global energy prices skyrocketing. While Iran had previously proposed a one-week timeline for reopening the strait, the accelerated two-day proposal signals a shift in its diplomatic strategy. Meanwhile, the USS Theodore Roosevelt has joined two other US aircraft carriers in the Middle East, underscoring the heightened military presence and the potential for further escalation if diplomatic efforts fail.

Global Energy Implications and Ceasefire Hopes

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments, and its disruption has already caused significant volatility in energy markets. A successful reopening would help stabilize prices and ease supply chain disruptions for consumers worldwide. The positive response from the Economic Cooperation Organization suggests that regional powers are eager to see the conflict end and are willing to facilitate a diplomatic solution. If Washington accepts Iran's conditions, the two-day timeline could lead to a rapid de-escalation and a return to normalcy in one of the world's most important maritime routes.